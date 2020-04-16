AC will pay for illegals not included in the recovery of coronaviruses

California will be the first state to send money to illegal immigrants who did not qualify for last month’s $ 2.2 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the allocation of $ 75 million in public funds for $ 500 to 150,000 adult immigrants who are shocked by the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We feel a deep sense of gratitude for those who are afraid of evictions which still meet the basic needs of tens of millions of Californians,” said Newsom.

According to Newsom, 10% of the California workforce is made up of immigrants living in the country illegally. Illegal immigrants from the state paid more than $ 2.5 billion in local and local taxes last year, the governor added.

The state government will send the money to a coalition of regional non-profit organizations, which in turn will examine potential beneficiaries and distribute the money to those who qualify.

California State Senate chief Shannon Grove criticized Newsom for the payment.

Grove said the funds should be spent on food banks, education and local governments suffering from income shortfalls in the midst of the pandemic.

“Instead of meeting these urgent needs, Governor Newsom chose to irresponsibly pursue a leftist path and unilaterally secured $ 125 million for undocumented immigrants,” said Grove.

As of Wednesday, California has more than 26,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 850 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

With post wires