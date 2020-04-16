A list of the best NFL drafts in history

The 1983 NFL project is arguably the best in history, but The Post’s George Willis went further to examine other notable drafts:

1957

Former Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi calls this the best draft in NFL history with 12 teams choosing nine Hall of Famers, including Browns RB Jim Brown, Packers RB Paul Hornung, Colts OT Jim Parker, Chiefs QB Len Dawson and Giants / Jets WR Don Maynard.

1967

Bubba Smith was not elected first overall, but eight others did: Dolphins QB Bob Griese, Broncos RB Floyd Little, Vikings DT Alan Page, Raiders OG Gene Upshaw, Lions DB Lem Barney, Chiefs LB Willie Lanier , Cowboys OT Rayfield Wright and Oilers DB Ken Houston.

nineteen eighty one

The NFL became a phenomenon in the 80s and this class had a lot to do with it. Giants LB Lawrence Taylor, safety 49ers Ronnie Lott, Bears LB Mike Singletary, Raiders DE Howie Long, Saints LB Rickey Jackson and Redskins OL Russ Grimm were all Hall of Famers and game changers.

1989

It’s hard not to highlight a class that includes LB RB Barry Sanders, LB Chiefs Derrick Thomas, Falcons / 49ers / Cowboys CB Deion Sanders and QB Cowboys Troy Aikman, all members of the Hall of Fame. Denver, and later Jets, security Steve Atwater and Raiders / Cowboys C Steve Wisniewski have also had productive careers.

1974

This project is remarkable because it cemented the Steelers dynasty. In 17 innings, Pittsburgh won the future Hall of Fame in WR Lynn Swann (1st round), LB Jack Lambert (2nd round), WR John Stallworth (4th round) and C Mike Webster (fifth round).