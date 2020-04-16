99-year-old WWII veteran raises more than $ 17.5 million for health care workers

A British war veteran has walked 100 rounds of his garden in time for his 100th birthday – and to raise $ 17.5 million for healthcare workers fighting coronavirus.

Captain Tom Moore originally decided to raise $ 1,250 for a National Health Service charity in time for his April 30 anniversary.

Less than a week ago, the Second World War veterinarian was delighted to have reached this modest target.

But Moore’s fundraising effort has increased astronomically after doing a few media interviews and capturing the heart of his nation.

Thursday, his campaign had raised over $ 17.5 million – with the flow of donations sometimes plant the site.

Using a walker, he completed 100 laps of his 80-foot garden at his Bedfordshire home Thursday morning – greeted by a special guard of honor by the 1st Battalion, Yorkshire Regiment.

Moore told the BBC he felt “good” at the end of the walk – said health care workers were the new heroes who “deserve all we can give them”.

He also offered words of encouragement to his nation devastated by the pandemic.

“You must all remember that we will end up doing it, everything will be fine,” he said.

“For all those people who are having trouble right now, the sun will shine on you again and the clouds will disappear.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Moore “embodied the spirit of the country”.

“Tom captured the heart of the nation with his heroic efforts,” said a spokesperson for Johnson, who himself praised the NHS for saving his life in his own battle with the coronavirus.

The online fundraising platform he used, JustGiving, said that Moore’s campaign had generated the biggest donation the site has ever made.

With post wires