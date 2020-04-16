6 photos of Mariachi come to life in Boyle Heights

by April 16, 2020 entertainment
From the Sierra Morena (From the Sierra Morena),

Cielito lindo, vienen bajando (Sweet little heaven, is prancing),

Un par de ojitos negros (A pair of little black eyes),

Cielito lindo, de contrabando (Sweet little heaven, sneaks up).

More than a dozen musicians from mariachi bands from Boyle Heights and the surrounding area gathered to play several songs at Mariachi Plaza, asking Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles City Councilor Jose Huizar for economic support during the coronavirus pandemic which swept across Los Angeles County.

Ay, ay, ay, ay ( Ay, ay, ay, ay),

Canta y no llores ( Sing, don’t cry),

Porque cantando se alegran ( Because singing makes you happy),

Cielito lindo, los corazones ( Sweet little paradise, our hearts),

The musicians have been out of work for six weeks and need help paying the rent and bills and providing for their families. Since the start of the pandemic, many of their jobs have dried up.

Alex Cisneros, second from left, with other mariachis.

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Mariachi Plaza

Alejandro Bustos with his trumpet.

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Mariachi Plaza

Fernando Cortes returns home along First Street after the performance.

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

“We are asking for support, we would like our message to be conveyed to organizations that can help us because all the mariachis are in a dire situation.”

Israel Moreno, of Boyle Heights

Mariachi Plaza

Francisco Hernandez performs with other mariachis.

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Mariachi Alejandro Bustos uses his tie as a facial mask

Alejandro Bustos uses his tie as a mask.

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Mariachi Plaza

Alejandro Bustos, on the left, crosses First Street after the performance.

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

While the mariachis were playing, the passing cars honked in support. A small crowd gathered to hear the comforting music so often heard in the square and at community events. When they finished playing, the crowd started to cheer and asked for more.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-04-16/the-sounds-mariachis-come-to-life-in-boyle-heights

