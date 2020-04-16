3M claims company tried to price federal authorities on coronavirus masks

Personal protective equipment manufacturer 3M is suing a Florida company that it says tried to sell “possibly non-existent” N95 respirators to federal stock at three times the actual price – the fourth time it has taken the courts in recent days to stop the price increases.

In a Florida federal court action, 3M alleges that the Orlando-based company Geftico LLC attempted to sell 10 million of the most requested masks to the federal national strategic stocks division last week at ” grossly swollen “.

The company used the 3M company logo in a PowerPoint presentation to federal authorities to pretend it is related to the manufacturer of the surname brand, according to the complaint.

Geftico reportedly told the federal government that it was only passing on a price increase imposed by 3M.

But the manufacturer kept its prices for respirators flat during the COVID-19 pandemic, and said in a statement that the promised masks were “probably non-existent”.

“Not only do such price increases weigh more heavily on the limited resources available to combat COVID-19, but such practices have rightly caused public outrage which threatens imminent and irreparable damage to the 3M brand by as a defendant and similar pandemic profiteers encourage an inappropriate association between the 3M brands and brands. operating price behavior, “says the lawsuit.

Post-its maker last week filed lawsuits in New York, California and Texas against small businesses it said were lying to be linked to 3M in order to price government officials looking to buy respirators.

The defendants include a New Jersey-based LLC that offered to sell millions of respirators in New York for $ 45 million – an increase of more than 500%.

Geftico’s registered agent could not be reached for comment.