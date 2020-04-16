3,000 New York public hospital workers sick, 924 coronavirus positive

More than 900 staff from New York’s public hospital system tested positive for the coronavirus and 3,000 called sick – revealing how the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged front-line healthcare workers and patients, according to de new data released Wednesday.

“Our brave essential health workers continue to go above and beyond to keep New Yorkers safe in our hospitals, clinics and nursing homes. Every day and every night, they come to work and dedicate themselves to the care, treatment and support of their patients, “said Health + Hospitals, which manages the city’s network of 11 public hospitals and long-term care facilities and clinics in a prepared statement.

“It is naturally a scary time, and we are all working together to save more New Yorkers,” said the statement. Health + Hospitals’ workforce ranges from 39,000 to 45,000 workers.

Unlike the police and fire departments, Health + Hospitals has been slow to publish statistics on the number of workers who call patients or who test positive for coronavirus.

The number of hospital workers infected with COVID, if any, is likely unlikely, and the city is only beginning to regularly test its health workers for coronavirus.

Testing began last week for hospital workers who have no symptoms and are providing direct care to patients with coronavirus.

Hospital workers, starting on Wednesday, can be tested for no symptoms but have family members at home who are infected with COVID-19.

The tests are open to all health workers from April 22.

The pandemic has extended medical personnel doing heroic work by treating patients under stressful and dangerous conditions, putting hospitals in an unenviable position.

Doctors and nurses regularly exposed to the coronavirus get sick. But hospitals are likely to be understaffed if too many workers are absent or tested positive and cannot work.

But a hefty memo released last week by Health + Hospitals – which suggested that workers at some facilities may be benefiting from the epidemic because there are “very high rates of calls and absences that don’t seem not conform to COVID Infection models ”- enraged some nurses and other medical staff.

The note states that workers must provide a note or medical documentation attesting to their COVID-19 or other illness to justify the paid sick leave.

More than 11,000 New Yorkers have died from a coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.