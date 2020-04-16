2 million chickens will be slaughtered for personnel problems linked to coronaviruses

According to new reports, about 2 million chickens will be slaughtered on farms in Delaware and Maryland without ever entering the market – due to the shortage of staff in the food production business during the coronavirus crisis.

A letter from Allen Harim Foods to producers, first received by radio host Dan Gaffney and confirmed by the Delaware News Journal, explained that the company “is no longer able to harvest the quantity of birds needed daily or weekly to maintain the target weights and ages”.

The company has slowed egg laying and hatching, but the impact of this will not be visible for six weeks, said director of live operations Michele Minton in the April 9 letter.

The company therefore decided to start “depopulating herds in the field” – an industry term for killing animals without sending them to market – on April 10, Minton wrote, adding that the producer would contact farmers with information and instructions if their flock was chosen. .

Farmers will receive fair compensation, said Minton.

Delaware Poultry Industry Executive Director Holly Porter told the Journal in a statement that “the impact of COVID-19 on the chicken industry in the United States becomes more evident as the disease continues to spread to the United States, “adding that processing plants in Delaware and The East Coast of Maryland and Virginia – an area also known as Delmarva – are severely affected by the staff shortages associated with COVID- 19.

Porter confirmed that a Delmarva poultry company was turning to a last resort for “depopulated flocks” in the midst of the crisis.

It is not known how the chickens will be killed, but Porter told the Journal that “approved and humane methods – the same approved methods for depopulation in case of infectious avian disease” would be used.

The news of the company’s decision sparked an outcry at PETA.

“In addition to legal and veterinary requirements, common decency requires that you give these chickens – who suffered day and night in henhouses heavily congested with ammonia and to whom you owe your livelihood – the quickest death, as painless and human as possible, “said Dan Paden, vice president of evidence analysis at PETA, in a letter shared with media on Monday.

Allen Harim Foods did not immediately return a call for comments.