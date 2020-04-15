Zach LaVine thrives during NBA break: surprise engagement, Bulls reshuffle

Zach LaVine makes the most of his time in quarantine.

The Bulls guard star takes part in the NBA H-O-R-S-E challenge and shutout Paul Pierce in the first round of the event on Sunday.

On Monday, an Instagram video was posted showing him engaged to girlfriend Hunter Mar. The video adorablely started with a photo shoot of LaVine, Mar and their dog, then moved on to LaVine on her knees and Mar quickly agreed .

“My all❤️ I love you with all of me,” said LaVine, 25, on Instagram. “I’ve been coming together for a long time, since I was 17 !!! My first love and my love forever.”

LaVine is in the second season of a $ 78 million, four-year contract with the Bulls, a franchise that has changed significantly since the NBA closed to the coronavirus pandemic on March 11. The Bulls hired the highly respected GM Nuggets Arturas Karnisovas to lead the team, then fired long-time GM Gar Forman and reassigned executive vice president John Paxson to a senior advisory position.

The paltry combo dubbed GarPax has long been a source of frustration for Bulls fans, as the proud franchise has fallen off a cliff in recent years. Front office reshuffle could also ultimately end head coach Jim Boylen, with whom LaVine has had public problems in the past.

LaVine spoke about the team’s past changes and failures in the NBA Instagram Live Tuesday with former Timberwolves coach Sam Mitchell.

“You must have goals. We had a goal for the year and we did not reach it, ”said LaVine. “We have failed. We weren’t as good as we thought. We didn’t play as well as we could have.

“There have been times this year where we have been in a lot of games, and we just lost him, so as a coach, they take a lot of flak for that. But sometimes it’s on the players and we have to get up and do it too. The main thing for me is to make sure that everyone comes to the gymnasium and that we have only one goal at hand. We have to get into training camp and be prepared with one goal in mind and we just have to go. For some people, you need to know your role, some people are sitting in the back and others are stepping forward in leadership. But we need to talk about it and be communicative and all be on the same boat. You cannot separate. “