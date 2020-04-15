Yoenis Cespedes, popular photo subject of Anthony Causi, pays tribute to the photographer of the Post

Yoenis Cespedes left only one photographer on his vast ranch in Florida or in his Polaris Slingshot for spring training.

Now the Mets slugger remembers the man behind the camera, the beloved sports photographer Anthony J. Causi, who died Sunday night after a battle with COVID-19.

“He was a dear friend to many, a beloved husband and father, and much more,” Cespedes wrote in a tweet Tuesday, including four photos of himself taken by Causi. “I will forever cherish all the memories we have and you will be missed by our side.” My love and prayers to the family of Anthony Causi. RIP my friend. “

Cespedes has joined the growing list of athletes and sports figures to offer condolences following the tragic death of Causi at the age of 48.

In 2017, Cespedes opened his Vero Beach, Florida home to Causi and Post columnist Ken Davidoff for a glimpse of the La Potencia ranch. Causi took a series of incredible photos of Cespedes, including the outfielder with one of his horses and other portraits of him posing in his cowboy hat.

Cespedes made headlines during last year’s spring training, arriving daily at the Mets facility in a dazzling array of cars. One day, he brought Causi up with the Brooklyn native shotgun to take videos and photos.