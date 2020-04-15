Yankees’ Hank Steinbrenner Refused to Join the Red Sox Nation

Hank Steinbrenner was never afraid to fan the flames of his team’s rivalry with the Red Sox.

Steinbrenner, the general partner and co-president of the Yankees, who died Tuesday at 63 years after a long battle against a disease unrelated to the coronavirus, was not afraid to speak on any subject, just like his father George. This put the Red Sox in the spotlight in a 2008 interview with The New York Times’ Play magazine.

“Red Sox Nation?” What a bunch of bulls, that is to say ” Steinbrenner said. “It was a creation of the Red Sox and ESPN, which is filled with Red Sox fans.

“Go all over America and you will not see Red Sox hats and jackets, you will see Yankee hats and jackets. This is a Yankee country. We will put the Yankees at the top and put the universe in order. “

Red Sox owner John Henry, whose team was entering its second World Series championship in four years, wasted no time in fun. Instead of lambasting the Yankees and their fans, Henry made a notable addition to “Red Sox Nation”, if not a refusal.

“I’m a big fan of Hank,” Henry wrote in several emails. “Just to make sure he knows how cool the Red Sox nation is, [Saturday] we officially inducted him as a member of the Red Sox Nation and we send him his membership card giving him access to a range of options, including our newsletter, bumper stickers, pins, Green seats Monster and a hat autographed personally by David Ortiz. “

To be sure, Steinbrenner did not accept Henry.

“I’m not going to join the Red Sox Nation – honorary or not – I’ll answer that later,” Steinbrenner told the Boston Globe. “Trust me, I’m never going to join Red Sox Nation. But John Henry is a great guy.”

As for what he would do with the membership card that Henry said he was sending?

“I will give it to [Yankees] fans and let them handle it, “said Steinbrenner.” The fans will probably handle it. Let them decide.