Yankees fans will not be going to the stadium “for a while”: de Blasio

Yankees fans will not be able to root for the home team in the Bronx, said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday.

De Blasio told CNN’s “New Day” that it will likely be months before fans are allowed to return to Yankee Stadium.

“I think it’s going to take time,” said de Blasio, a staunch fan of the Boston Red Sox. “I think that is one of the things later in the trajectory.”

On Tuesday, the mayor said he was “not convinced” that the Big Apple could hold large rallies in June, July or even August.

The Yankees have already missed their scheduled opening day on March 26 when they were supposed to play the Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx. Major League Baseball officials have pioneered the idea of ​​placing the 30 teams in the Phoenix area where they would play in empty soccer fields.

De Blasio predicted that the city would not fully reopen until the fall.

“In September, we hope we can return to something more normal,” de Blasio said in a second television appearance Wednesday morning on “Fox and Friends”.

De Blasio also estimated that the Big Apple had already lost between $ 5 billion and $ 10 billion in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no way we can make this money on our own. This is where Congress needs to step up,” he said.