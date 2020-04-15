Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63

Hank Steinbrenner, the eldest son of George Steinbrenner and one of the four siblings who own the majority shares of the New York Yankees, died Tuesday at the age of 63.

The team said he died at home in Clearwater, Florida, due to a long-standing health problem.

A chain smoker and miniature drag racer, Hank hoped to succeed his father as the team’s dominant owner. Between the 2007 and 2008 seasons, he became the public voice for Yankees property.

“We are keeping the flame, I guess,” he said. “I don’t necessarily like it. It was some kind of pressure on me. At some point, if you’re going to be a leader, you have to step up and you can’t hide in the office.”

Hank’s brother, Hal, 11, younger, was appointed manager in November 2008. While Hank was in his 13th season as general partner and 11th as co-chair, he did not appear to have been very involved in team operations in recent years. Still, Hal said he had consulted with Hank and the sisters Jessica and Jennifer on all important decisions.

George Steinbrenner died in July 2010 and his wife, Joan, died in December 2018.

Rock music fan Hank Steinbrenner kept a Fender Stratocaster guitar on the floor near his office door at the Yankees training stadium.

“Hank was an authentic and gentle spirit who cherished the deep relationships he had forged with his loved ones,” the Steinbrenner family said in a statement. “He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sport and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life.”

“Hank could be direct and frank, but in the same conversation, show great tenderness and lightness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in the way he lived comfortably, enjoying his passions and personal activities, “said the team.

Henry G. Steinbrenner was born on April 2, 1957 in Cleveland and attended the Culver Military Academy like his father. He then went to Central Methodist College in Missouri.

He played football at Central Methodist and was a coach at Ocala Vanguard High. He was 15 when his father led a group that bought the CBS Yankees in 1973. Hank traveled with the team for parts of the 1985 and 1986 seasons, learning under Lou Piniella, Woody Woodward and Clyde King, before get out of baseball and focus on the Steinbrenner thoroughbred stable in Ocala, Florida. He was vice president and director of Bay Farms Corp. since 1985 and member of the board of directors of Ocala Breeders Sales Co.

Steinbrenner was also president of Minch Transit Co. and vice president of Mid-Florida Hotels Corp. He coordinated a partnership with Gwynn Racing in 2000 to align a Gwynn / Steinbrenner Yankees dragster on the National Hot Rod Assn. tour and with his son George Michael Steinbrenner IV formed Steinbrenner Racing in 2016.

The group competed on the Indy Lights development circuit in 2017-18, then partnered to form Harding Steinbrenner Racing, which started on the IndyCar circuit in 2019. Another merger led to Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport this year.

He is survived by his daughters Jacqueline and Julia, his sons George Michael IV and John, his granddaughter Anabel and his three brothers and sisters.