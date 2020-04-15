Why you should think twice before delaying your mortgage payments

“Everyone I know goes through there,” said Allen, who lives in south New Jersey and is an independent marketer who connects construction companies with jobs.

The recently adopted Aid, Relief and Economic Security Law for the Coronavirus, or CARES act , allows affected homeowners with federally guaranteed loans to delay payment of their mortgage and get a break on interest accumulation for up to a year.

But getting relief now could come back to haunt you later. Your bank is still waiting for payment at some point and may even demand a lump sum at the end of the break.

“This is the default setting,” said Andrea Bopp Stark, housing lawyer at the National Consumer Law Center. “Some agents and lenders will force borrowers to pay in full at the end of the forbearance period. But if borrowers cannot pay a month now, it is difficult to see how they could pay the equivalent of four months of their mortgage payments at the same time later. “

What is mortgage forbearance?

Borrowers should keep in mind: mortgage forgiveness is not a mortgage forgiveness.

A forbearance agreement allows a borrower to suspend or reduce payments for a period of time without the lender starting the foreclosure process. In return, the borrower agrees to resume payments when the time has elapsed and to pay the additional deferred amount, including principal and interest, to put the account in good standing.

“The forbearance agreement only postpones payment until a later date,” said Stark. “It is the lender who says: We grant you a temporary stay and in the end, you pay us.”

How the deferred money is paid back at the end can make all the difference.

Mortgage companies can require homeowners to pay the deferred portion in a single payment. But in some cases, you can negotiate with your mortgage agent to pay extra every month until the deferred amount is paid off or add the suspended payments to the end of the loan. Another option is to request a loan modification, in which the loan company could add the deferred amount to the balance, increase the term of your loan, or reduce the interest rate.

Once you’ve gotten through the long wait times on the phone or confusing web apps, getting the patience is pretty easy, said Stark. What comes later is more difficult: paying suspended payments.

Some options, such as a short-term repayment plan, can be secured over the phone with the immediate approval of your repairer. For longer term solutions, such as a loan modification, you will need to submit a formal request.

If you pay your taxes, insurance or condo fees directly, these expenses are not included in the forbearance. Continue to pay them or make other payment arrangements.

Is the relief worth it?

When Allen spoke to his mortgage company about the forbearance, he was first comforted by the offer of a three-month freeze on payments.

“But then everything will be due after the 90-day period,” he said. “I will deal with this bill as a lump sum.”

Although his mortgage company told him that he could review a payment plan or request a loan modification at the end of the freeze, he believed the risk was too great. He decided not to enter into a forbearance agreement.

“I am not ready to block payments just to be hit in the head with them all at once in 90 days,” he said. “Don’t say, ‘we’re going to delay it’, ‘then, oh by the way, you owe us thousands of dollars.’ It’s no use. ”

Allen Auto Lender offered to defer payment on his three car loans for 60 days, and agreed to nail down the deferred amount at the end of the loan.

“I do not have a car payment until June 9 and I know it will be a regular payment,” he said.

Allen said he would use car payment relief to cover mortgage payments.

“I am fortunate to be able to make this choice,” he said. “I know the others can’t.”

Abstention request

If you cannot pay your mortgage payments, the first step in entering into a forbearance agreement is to contact your mortgage service, the company you pay each month. You can’t just stop paying without an agreement in place.

When requesting forbearance, determine if late fees and interest will accrue during the forbearance period. If your forbearance is under the CARES Act on a federally guaranteed mortgage, additional fees and interest cannot accrue.

Then find out about repayment options, said Stark.

If your repairer is proposing a loan modification, be aware that this can be a complicated and labor-intensive process of presenting proof of income, details of benefits you receive, bank statements and tax information. .

“You have to ask for help and you have to plan these payment options,” she said. “If you think you need it, you should start looking for it now.”