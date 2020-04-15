Why Trump can’t flip the switch on the economy

This suggests that Trump is unlikely to fulfill his wish, posted on Twitter April 8, that once entered the stimulus codes, all the damage from the coronavirus will suddenly evaporate and the economy will rock again.

“Once we OPEN OUR LARGE COUNTRY, and it will be as soon as possible, the horror of the invisible enemy, except those who have unfortunately lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten, “he wrote. “Our economy is going to explode, maybe like never before !!!”

It is certainly not the message of most economists or business leaders.

Some of the biggest US companies are starting to talk about the long-term coronavirus crisis in quarterly earnings calls this week. And a lot of gloomy talk makes it clear that Trump’s hopes that he can just flip the “ON” switch are unfounded.

As the shutdown of the coronavirus continues to slow economic activity and cause tens of millions of jobs, JPMorgan Chase on Tuesday says he has set aside a magnificent $ 6.8 billion value of reserves to isolate payment defaults due to the crisis. This reduced the profits of the giant bank by 69%.

“I think companies are getting their cash very rationally ahead of what could be a significant downturn,” said JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon during the bank’s earnings call. He also warned against rapid reopening. “In a way, the sooner the better, but it must be safe for everyone,” he said.

Wells Fargo set aside $ 4 billion on Tuesday for potential losses from the pandemic, causing net income to drop by almost 90%. “Much of the economy is essentially closed,” said CEO Charles Scharf when calling on the bank’s results. “And while there is hope that this will be limited in time by on-site shelter orders, we do not know what the timing is or how quickly the economy will recover when these orders are lifted . What we do know is that the contraction is real. “

Fortune 100 member Johnson & Johnson lowered his 2020 earnings forecast on Tuesday and said the numbers could change again due to a host of unknowns about how the economy would react over the next month.