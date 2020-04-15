WHO “regrets” Trump’s decision to withdraw funding for the coronavirus response

The head of the World Health Organization has said he “regrets” President Trump’s plan to suspend funding for the group as it coordinates the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We regret the decision of the President of the United States to suspend funding for the WHO,” said director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday.

“With the support of the people and the government of the United States, WHO is working to improve the health of many of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people.”

Tedros said it was not clear how the organization’s biggest contributor, halting payments, would affect his work.

“WHO is examining the impact on our work of any withdrawal of US funding and will work with our partners to fill the financial gaps we face and to ensure that our work continues without interruption,” said Tedros.

Trump announced on Tuesday that he is asking his administration to suspend funding while examining WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, saying it did not release accurate information from China at first. .

“WHO has failed to fulfill this fundamental duty and must be held accountable,” said Trump. “WHO has not investigated credible information from sources in Wuhan that directly conflict with the official accounts of the Chinese government.”

He said that American taxpayers “provide between 400 and 500 million dollars a year to the WHO”.