White House, major airlines sign conditions for $ 25 billion bailout

Major airlines and the Treasury have entered into a $ 25 billion bailout deal against the coronavirus to avoid layoffs after a sharp drop in demand.

The funds, approved last month by Congress as part of a more than $ 2 trillion stimulus bill, will be distributed to companies that agree not to put workers on leave before October 1.

American Airlines announced Tuesday A declaration that he will receive $ 5.8 billion – including a grant of $ 4.1 billion and a low-interest loan of $ 1.7 billion.

Other airlines did not immediately specify the amounts they will receive under the so-called payroll support program set up to compensate more than 90 percent dive into the passengers.

The Treasury Department did not specify the conditions concluded with the companies, but the funds should also go to Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, SkyWest Airlines and Southwest Airlines .

“This is an important CARES Act program that will support American workers and help preserve the strategic importance of the airline industry while providing appropriate compensation to taxpayers,” said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. said in a statement.

“Conversations are continuing with other airlines regarding their potential involvement,” said Mnuchin.

“The Treasury is also working to review and approve requests from small passenger air carriers as quickly as possible and will soon be providing additional advice to freight carriers and contractors. We look forward to working with the airlines to finalize the necessary agreements and disburse the funds as quickly as possible. “

The airline bailout debate dragged on late in last month’s Senate stimulus bill negotiations, with disagreement over whether and what funds should be structured as loans or grants. conditions should be attached.

The airline payroll support program is different from the $ 350 billion paycheck protection program, which helps small businesses with up to 500 employees with loans that are converted into grants if companies keep their employees during the crisis. Small business funds are expected to run out in a few days, and a legislative deadlock is blocking an additional $ 250 billion demand from the White House.

In the past three weeks, US companies have laid off, laid off or put on leave at least 17 million people – an unprecedented spike in unemployment as local governments shut down businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19 .

The $ 25 billion amount for airlines was a specific reserve in the bill, but American Airlines said it would seek to double a larger $ 500 billion loan program administered by the Department of Treasure.

“American plans to separately apply for a loan from the US treasury of approximately $ 4.75 billion,” the airline said.