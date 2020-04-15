Vikings trade rumors break out after Jay Glazer’s teasing

by April 15, 2020 sports
When Jay Glazer promises a massive scoop, NFL fans are careful.

And the insider Fox NFL did just that Tuesday night when a tease for her Wednesday night radio show“Fox Football Now” promised “big national news … I’m not kidding”.

A 24 hour wait for a massive scoop led to a lot of speculation and it quickly turned to Odell Beckham Jr. on Wednesday morning when WFAN’s Marc Malusis tweeted that the Browns and Vikings were in trade talks for the star receiver.

“Discussions on an exchange that would send (Beckham) to the Vikings for a choice of 2nd and 5th round next year. Trade is not done, but the deal is under discussion, ”wrote Malusis.

Since Glazer was one of the first to predict that the Giants would trade Beckham, 27, all of the pieces seemed to come together. However, Glazer quickly dispelled this notion.

How serious are these Vikings-Browns talks? Malusis is not an NFL news broadcaster and no reporter has yet commented on the rumors.

Beckham, however, would have spent the latter parts of a first disintegration season with the Browns trying to make their way out of Cleveland. The Vikings may need another better receiver after trading Stefon Diggs at the Bills earlier this offseason. New Browns coach Kevin Stefanski also has direct ties to Minnesota, where he worked as an assistant coach until 2006.

Lots of smoke so far with no real fire. However, that could still change quickly around Beckham.


