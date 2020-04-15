Verification of the facts: false allegations of Trump’s White House briefing on the coronavirus

Trump also wrongly claimed that he had “total” authority over state coronavirus restrictions, falsely claimed that he inherited broken coronavirus tests, falsely claimed that the presumed democratic candidate Joe Biden apologized for calling it xenophobic, falsely claimed that the governors had stopped talking about the need for fans, and falsely claimed that he had banned travel from Europe.

Here is our preliminary summary of his claims and the facts that accompany them. This will be updated throughout the night.

During the task force briefing, the White House presented a digital montage of TV and radio clips of Trump’s first actions with the coronavirus. A clip featured audio from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who can be heard describing how the president was criticized for his travel ban from China.

The facts first: Haberman’s quotes are misleading because they sum up one of his key points: the President’s travel restriction was one of the last steps he took to fight the coronavirus for weeks.

Here is the Haberman quote as presented by the White House video:

“Since there were more cases and it was clear that it was spreading to China – where it came from – the president made this decision, which was widely criticized by Democrats and even some Republicans at the time. then stopped a number of flights from China to the United States The idea was to stop the spread of the disease, limit transmissions. He was charged with xenophobia. He was charged with making a move racist. At the end of the day, it was probably effective, because it did take some fairly aggressive action against the spread of the virus. “

According to a daily transcript March 25 podcast, here’s the end of the quote, including a key point (in bold) at the end that was omitted from the White House presentation:

“At the end of the day, it was probably effective because he did take a fairly aggressive step against the spread of the virus. The problem was that it was one of the last things he did for several weeks.”

According to the transcript, Daily Host Michael Barbaro asked a follow-up question: “So the right decision in retrospect, but not accompanied by similar actions that could have contained the transmission.”

Haberman replied, “That is exactly it. In the same way that George W. Bush was criticized for his” Mission accomplished “banner on Iraq, the president treated this moment as if it were the moment of his mission accomplished. He did nothing after that. in terms of alerting the public, or telling people to be safe, or telling people to take precautions. And that essentially wasted several weeks in the States -United. “

Like Haberman underlined on Twitter , she went on to say that the president “treated this travel limitation as a mission accomplished moment”, recalling former president George W. Bush.

Joe Biden and China Travel Restrictions

Trump said presumed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden apologized for accusing him of xenophobia on January 31 when the Trump administration announced travel restrictions on coronaviruses in China.

“He has since apologized and said I did the right thing,” said Trump.

The facts first: Biden did not apologize for calling Trump xenophobic. In addition, it’s not clear former vice president even knew of Trump Restrictions on travel to China when he described him as xenophobic on the day the restrictions were released.

Biden’s campaign announced in early April that it supports Trump’s travel restrictions to China, so part of Trump’s statement on Monday is correct. But the Biden campaign didn’t say the former vice president was wrong about the ban, let alone apologize. On the contrary, the campaign indicates that Biden’s January 31 charges – that Trump has a history of “hysterical xenophobia” and “fear of propaganda” – were not about travel restrictions at all.

Campaign says Biden was unaware of the restrictions at the time of his speech, as his campaign event in Iowa began shortly after the Trump administration briefing where the restrictions were revealed by the secretary to Health and Social Services, Alex Azar.

Given Biden’s timing of remarks, it is not unreasonable for the Trump campaign to infer that the former vice president was talking about travel restrictions. But Biden never took an explicit position on restrictions before his April statement of support – and whether or not you accept his campaign argument that the claim for “xenophobia” was not about restrictions, it certainly did not apologize for the charge.

Coronavirus test

At Monday’s briefing, Trump hinted that he inherited faulty coronavirus tests from President Barack Obama’s administration.

“We literally rebuilt the tests – we rebuilt an entire industry because we didn’t inherit anything,” said Trump. “What we inherited from the previous administration was totally broken, what someone should finally say. Not only were the cabinets bare, as I said, but we inherited broken tests. Now we have very good tests. “

The facts first: As this is a new virus that was first identified this year, tests for this virus are newly created, not inherited from the Obama administration. The defective initial test for the coronavirus was created during Trump’s administration in early 2020 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The statement “makes no sense because it is false,” said Tara Smith, professor of epidemiology at Kent State University, about an earlier version of Trump’s statement . “It’s a new virus.”

“He is lying. He is 100% lying. He is lying because he is trying to blame others, even if the attempt is completely absurd”, Gregg Gonsalves, assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology of Microbial Diseases at Yale School of Public Health, said of a previous version of the claim.

Trump has made versions of this claim several times, shifting his rhetoric over time from a broader and more questionable claim that the test “system” was flawed. Although his claim Monday to have inherited “broken tests” is slightly more vague than his claims to have inherited “faulty or outdated tests”, it creates the same impression.

You can read more about the President’s various claims to test legacy here.

President Has “Full” Authority Over Coronavirus Restrictions

Trump falsely claimed on Monday that, as president, he had “full” power to decide to lift governor-imposed restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“When someone is the president of the United States, authority is total, and that is how it should be,” Trump said during the White House coronavirus briefing.

Trump then said, “The authority of the President of the United States over the subject we are talking about is complete.” And after talking about local governments, he said, “There is nothing they can do without the approval of the President of the United States.”

It was unclear whether he was referring to state or local officials with this statement. But he was wrong after all.

The facts first: The President has no “full” authority over the restrictions on coronaviruses. Without asking for or requiring Trump’s permission, governors, mayors and school district officials imposed the restrictions that kept citizens at home and closed schools and businesses, and it is these same officials who have the power to decide when to lift these restrictions. There is no legislation that explicitly gives the President the power to override state public health measures. In addition, Trump said last week that, because of the Constitution, he preferred to let governors make their own decisions about restrictions against coronaviruses.

We cannot say with certainty that the courts would not take sides with Trump if he attempted to challenge state restrictions on constitutional grounds which he has not yet identified. however, a lot legal scholars believe that Trump would lose.

James Hodge, professor and director of the Center for Public Health Law and Policy at Arizona State University, said Trump was “wrong” to claim that he had the power to lift state restrictions on coronaviruses.

“It can strongly encourage, advise or even argue if state authorities to restrict public movements regarding shelter orders or stay orders are warranted, but it cannot tell sovereigns to lift these orders all at once just because the federal government determines it is high time to do so, “said Hodge in an email.

Trump’s comments Monday night at the briefing echoed tweets earlier in the day he said that “it was the president’s decision,” not the governors, at the time “to open the states”.

“This tweet is simply not true. The president has no formal legal authority to categorically rescind local or state on-site shelter orders or to reopen schools and small businesses. No statute delegates him such authority; no constitutional provision does not give it such authority “, Stephen Vladeck, professor of law at the University of Texas and legal analyst at CNN, said on Twitter Monday.

Trump has not personally shut down the economy. On the contrary, it issued non-binding guidelines on how people should keep their distance from each other. The guidelines begin as follows: “Listen and follow the instructions from your STATE AND LOCAL AUTHORITIES.”

No law says the president has the power to overturn public health decisions of these authorities, say Vladeck and other lawyers.

Trump has not explained why he thought he had this power. When CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked he who told him that he had “total” authority, he did not respond directly, saying instead: “We are going to write articles on this subject”.

When another reporter explained that the tenth constitutional amendment gave states powers not delegated to the federal government, Trump did not dispute this interpretation – and rather sidestepped the question, saying he did not believe a representative who refused to reopen the economy could win re-election.

Friendly Breitbart website tackled the possibility that Trump may try to use the trade clause of the Constitution, which gives Congress the power to regulate interstate commerce, in an attempt to lift trade restrictions.

Robert Barnes, a lawyer who supports Trump, told CNN on Monday that “in the emergency context”, the president has those commercial powers that the Constitution attributes to Congress.

Vladeck said that Barnes’ claim was unfounded. While Vladeck said Congress may be able to pass a law allowing the president to override certain state and local restrictions – he stressed “power” – he said Trump had no power to override the restrictions by itself.

“Congress has delegated a host of emergency powers to the president, but that’s not one of them,” Vladeck told CNN.

Hodge said states have a l established authority restrict certain exchanges for the protection of public health. And it is widely accepted that state governments have the power to deal with public health emergencies in their states.

In 2014 report , the Congressional Research Service, which provides Congress with non-partisan research and analysis, has examined federal and state powers in quarantine and solitary confinement. The report does not specifically address the issue of a president wanting to overrule state public health measures, but notes: “In general, the courts appear to have refused to interfere with the exercise of police powers of a State in matters of public health “, except when the regulations adopted for the protection of public health are arbitrary, oppressive and unreasonable. “”

Although the Congressional Research Service and the National Conference of State Legislatures report say the federal government can “take over” the management of a public health incident in a state “if the federal government determines that local efforts are insufficient “, they don’t do it specifically. address a situation in which the federal government wants to take over because it feels the state is too strict to try to deal with the emergency.

Trump has some power

Trump himself spoke last week about the constitutional powers of states during the pandemic, although he said he too had powers.

After being questioned on April 10 about the possibility of the governor of Florida opening schools in May, the president said, “I like to allow governors to make decisions without overturning them, because from a constitutional point of view. , this is how it should be done. If I did not agree, I would cancel a governor and I have the right to do so. But I prefer to have them – you can call him “federalist” , you can call it ‘the Constitution’, but I call it ‘the Constitution.’ I would prefer that they make their decisions. ”

Trump has clear, albeit limited, direct power. For example, it can order federal employees to return to their offices and reopen national parks and other federal property.

And he can obviously use his influence to try to persuade governors – and citizens – to do what he wants.

It is also possible that Trump is trying to take advantage of the “major disaster declaration” he has Posted for each state – for example, trying to force governors to take certain actions in exchange for federal aid. Hodge, however, said it “could be unconstitutional” to try to impose new conditions for receiving federal funding after having previously authorized disaster reports without such conditions.

Trump also said at the briefing that even Democratic governors would agree with his claim for full authority. New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking shortly after CNN’s Erin Burnett briefing said he did not agree: “We have a Constitution. We have no King”.

Verification of the facts on Trump’s allegations regarding his travel restrictions in Europe and China

Responding to criticisms of his administration’s response to the coronavirus, Trump touted his decision to limit travel from areas that had more cases of coronavirus than in the United States at the time.

Trump told reporters on Monday, “I banned China, do you think it was easy? Then I banned Europe and many said it was an incredible thing to do.”

When asked later if he would be willing to lift travel restrictions as part of the country’s opening, Trump added, “Right now, we have a very strict ban. We will continue to do so until to heal. “

The facts first: It is misleading to call the travel restrictions that Trump announced against China and Europe a ban because they contained multiple exemptions. Only foreign nationals who were in China, the Schengen area in Europe, the United Kingdom or Ireland in the last 14 days are strictly prohibited from entering the United States.

As of February 2, US citizens who were in the Chinese province of Hubei during the two weeks preceding their return to the United States are subject to a mandatory quarantine of up to 14 days after their return to the United States. US citizens returning from the rest of mainland China may also face 14 days of quarantine after undergoing health checks at certain ports of entry.

The broader suspension of European travel announced by Trump on March 11 applied to the 26 countries of the Schengen area, a European area in which people can move freely across internal borders without being subject to border controls. While Trump initially identified the UK as exempt, other countries that are not in the Schengen area and therefore also exempt from the restrictions include Ireland, Croatia, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, the Ukraine, Serbia, Armenia, Montenegro, Belarus and Russia. Since March 14, the ban has been extended to include foreign nationals traveling from the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The restrictions also did not apply to US citizens returning from Europe, as well as permanent US residents and certain family members of citizens and permanent residents. You can read more about travel restrictions in Europe here.

Governors have what they need

Trump repeatedly stated at Monday’s briefing that governors across the country are pleased with his administration’s efforts to get the state supplies and the hospital capacity they need to treat coronavirus patients.

The facts first: Trump’s claims ignore the fact that some governors said this week that they still need medical supplies and are struggling with the capacity of hospital beds.

Towards the start of the briefing, the president released a montage of video clips attempting to present his administration’s response to the coronavirus in a positive light. The montage highlighted clips from many governors, Democrats and Republicans, thanking the President for the help of his administration.

During the briefing, the president said that “no one who needed a fan got it”.

“If you look, they all said,” We need fans “… you can’t hear fans any more. They have all the fans they need. Which we were right. We said you are asking for it.” too much, you don’t need it, “said Trump.

In the briefing, Trump also said, “No one who needed a hospital bed got a hospital bed.”

However, two of the governors included in the assembly, the governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, a Democrat, and the governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, a Republican, said a day earlier that their two states needed more equipment. .

“I think saying that everyone is completely happy and that we have everything we need is not entirely accurate,” said Hogan. told ABC “This Week” Sunday . “I mean everyone still has huge needs for personal protective equipment and fans and all those things that you always hear about. Everyone is fighting to find these things all over the world and around the world. ”

Murphy said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that New Jersey does not have enough supplies to do “universal testing”, which is an objective and that the state “is currently only testing the symptomatic patients “.

Murphy also said his state is struggling to stay ahead of hospital bed capacity.

“We are fighting to stay one step ahead of bed capacity, ventilators that are always on, the medication you need for these ventilators, personal protective equipment and the relief of the lifter enclosure for our health workers, “he added.