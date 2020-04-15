Verification of the facts: false allegations of Trump’s White House briefing on the coronavirus

Trump also wrongly claimed that he had “total” authority over state coronavirus restrictions, falsely claimed that he inherited broken coronavirus tests, falsely claimed that the presumed democratic candidate Joe Biden apologized for calling it xenophobic, falsely claimed that the governors had stopped talking about the need for fans, and falsely claimed that he had banned travel from Europe.
Here is our preliminary summary of his claims and the facts that accompany them. This will be updated throughout the night.
During the task force briefing, the White House presented a digital montage of TV and radio clips of Trump’s first actions with the coronavirus. A clip featured audio from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who can be heard describing how the president was criticized for his travel ban from China.
The facts first: Haberman’s quotes are misleading because they sum up one of his key points: the President’s travel restriction was one of the last steps he took to fight the coronavirus for weeks.
Here is the Haberman quote as presented by the White House video:
“Since there were more cases and it was clear that it was spreading to China – where it came from – the president made this decision, which was widely criticized by Democrats and even some Republicans at the time. then stopped a number of flights from China to the United States The idea was to stop the spread of the disease, limit transmissions. He was charged with xenophobia. He was charged with making a move racist. At the end of the day, it was probably effective, because it did take some fairly aggressive action against the spread of the virus. “
“At the end of the day, it was probably effective because he did take a fairly aggressive step against the spread of the virus. The problem was that it was one of the last things he did for several weeks.”
According to the transcript, Daily Host Michael Barbaro asked a follow-up question: “So the right decision in retrospect, but not accompanied by similar actions that could have contained the transmission.”
Haberman replied, “That is exactly it. In the same way that George W. Bush was criticized for his” Mission accomplished “banner on Iraq, the president treated this moment as if it were the moment of his mission accomplished. He did nothing after that. in terms of alerting the public, or telling people to be safe, or telling people to take precautions. And that essentially wasted several weeks in the States -United. “
Joe Biden and China Travel Restrictions
Trump said presumed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden apologized for accusing him of xenophobia on January 31 when the Trump administration announced travel restrictions on coronaviruses in China.
“He has since apologized and said I did the right thing,” said Trump.
The facts first: Biden did not apologize for calling Trump xenophobic. In addition, it’s not clear former vice president even knew of Trump Restrictions on travel to China when he described him as xenophobic on the day the restrictions were released.
Campaign says Biden was unaware of the restrictions at the time of his speech, as his campaign event in Iowa began shortly after the Trump administration briefing where the restrictions were revealed by the secretary to Health and Social Services, Alex Azar.
Given Biden’s timing of remarks, it is not unreasonable for the Trump campaign to infer that the former vice president was talking about travel restrictions. But Biden never took an explicit position on restrictions before his April statement of support – and whether or not you accept his campaign argument that the claim for “xenophobia” was not about restrictions, it certainly did not apologize for the charge.
Coronavirus test
At Monday’s briefing, Trump hinted that he inherited faulty coronavirus tests from President Barack Obama’s administration.
“We literally rebuilt the tests – we rebuilt an entire industry because we didn’t inherit anything,” said Trump. “What we inherited from the previous administration was totally broken, what someone should finally say. Not only were the cabinets bare, as I said, but we inherited broken tests. Now we have very good tests. “
The facts first: As this is a new virus that was first identified this year, tests for this virus are newly created, not inherited from the Obama administration. The defective initial test for the coronavirus was created during Trump’s administration in early 2020 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The statement “makes no sense because it is false,” said Tara Smith, professor of epidemiology at Kent State University, about an earlier version of Trump’s statement . “It’s a new virus.”
“He is lying. He is 100% lying. He is lying because he is trying to blame others, even if the attempt is completely absurd”, Gregg Gonsalves, assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology of Microbial Diseases at Yale School of Public Health, said of a previous version of the claim.
Trump has made versions of this claim several times, shifting his rhetoric over time from a broader and more questionable claim that the test “system” was flawed. Although his claim Monday to have inherited “broken tests” is slightly more vague than his claims to have inherited “faulty or outdated tests”, it creates the same impression.
President Has “Full” Authority Over Coronavirus Restrictions
Trump falsely claimed on Monday that, as president, he had “full” power to decide to lift governor-imposed restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
“When someone is the president of the United States, authority is total, and that is how it should be,” Trump said during the White House coronavirus briefing.
Trump then said, “The authority of the President of the United States over the subject we are talking about is complete.” And after talking about local governments, he said, “There is nothing they can do without the approval of the President of the United States.”
It was unclear whether he was referring to state or local officials with this statement. But he was wrong after all.
The facts first: The President has no “full” authority over the restrictions on coronaviruses. Without asking for or requiring Trump’s permission, governors, mayors and school district officials imposed the restrictions that kept citizens at home and closed schools and businesses, and it is these same officials who have the power to decide when to lift these restrictions. There is no legislation that explicitly gives the President the power to override state public health measures. In addition, Trump said last week that, because of the Constitution, he preferred to let governors make their own decisions about restrictions against coronaviruses.
James Hodge, professor and director of the Center for Public Health Law and Policy at Arizona State University, said Trump was “wrong” to claim that he had the power to lift state restrictions on coronaviruses.
“It can strongly encourage, advise or even argue if state authorities to restrict public movements regarding shelter orders or stay orders are warranted, but it cannot tell sovereigns to lift these orders all at once just because the federal government determines it is high time to do so, “said Hodge in an email.
No law says the president has the power to overturn public health decisions of these authorities, say Vladeck and other lawyers.
When another reporter explained that the tenth constitutional amendment gave states powers not delegated to the federal government, Trump did not dispute this interpretation – and rather sidestepped the question, saying he did not believe a representative who refused to reopen the economy could win re-election.
Robert Barnes, a lawyer who supports Trump, told CNN on Monday that “in the emergency context”, the president has those commercial powers that the Constitution attributes to Congress.
Vladeck said that Barnes’ claim was unfounded. While Vladeck said Congress may be able to pass a law allowing the president to override certain state and local restrictions – he stressed “power” – he said Trump had no power to override the restrictions by itself.
“Congress has delegated a host of emergency powers to the president, but that’s not one of them,” Vladeck told CNN.
Although the Congressional Research Service and the National Conference of State Legislatures report say the federal government can “take over” the management of a public health incident in a state “if the federal government determines that local efforts are insufficient “, they don’t do it specifically. address a situation in which the federal government wants to take over because it feels the state is too strict to try to deal with the emergency.
Trump has some power
Trump himself spoke last week about the constitutional powers of states during the pandemic, although he said he too had powers.
After being questioned on April 10 about the possibility of the governor of Florida opening schools in May, the president said, “I like to allow governors to make decisions without overturning them, because from a constitutional point of view. , this is how it should be done. If I did not agree, I would cancel a governor and I have the right to do so. But I prefer to have them – you can call him “federalist” , you can call it ‘the Constitution’, but I call it ‘the Constitution.’ I would prefer that they make their decisions. ”
Trump has clear, albeit limited, direct power. For example, it can order federal employees to return to their offices and reopen national parks and other federal property.
And he can obviously use his influence to try to persuade governors – and citizens – to do what he wants.
Trump also said at the briefing that even Democratic governors would agree with his claim for full authority. New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking shortly after CNN’s Erin Burnett briefing said he did not agree: “We have a Constitution. We have no King”.
Verification of the facts on Trump’s allegations regarding his travel restrictions in Europe and China
Responding to criticisms of his administration’s response to the coronavirus, Trump touted his decision to limit travel from areas that had more cases of coronavirus than in the United States at the time.
Trump told reporters on Monday, “I banned China, do you think it was easy? Then I banned Europe and many said it was an incredible thing to do.”
When asked later if he would be willing to lift travel restrictions as part of the country’s opening, Trump added, “Right now, we have a very strict ban. We will continue to do so until to heal. “
The facts first: It is misleading to call the travel restrictions that Trump announced against China and Europe a ban because they contained multiple exemptions. Only foreign nationals who were in China, the Schengen area in Europe, the United Kingdom or Ireland in the last 14 days are strictly prohibited from entering the United States.
Governors have what they need
Trump repeatedly stated at Monday’s briefing that governors across the country are pleased with his administration’s efforts to get the state supplies and the hospital capacity they need to treat coronavirus patients.
The facts first: Trump’s claims ignore the fact that some governors said this week that they still need medical supplies and are struggling with the capacity of hospital beds.
Towards the start of the briefing, the president released a montage of video clips attempting to present his administration’s response to the coronavirus in a positive light. The montage highlighted clips from many governors, Democrats and Republicans, thanking the President for the help of his administration.
During the briefing, the president said that “no one who needed a fan got it”.
“If you look, they all said,” We need fans “… you can’t hear fans any more. They have all the fans they need. Which we were right. We said you are asking for it.” too much, you don’t need it, “said Trump.
In the briefing, Trump also said, “No one who needed a hospital bed got a hospital bed.”
However, two of the governors included in the assembly, the governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, a Democrat, and the governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, a Republican, said a day earlier that their two states needed more equipment. .
Murphy also said his state is struggling to stay ahead of hospital bed capacity.
“We are fighting to stay one step ahead of bed capacity, ventilators that are always on, the medication you need for these ventilators, personal protective equipment and the relief of the lifter enclosure for our health workers, “he added.
