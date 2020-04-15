Valence Media cuts staff for Hollywood Reporter, Billboard and more

Hollywood entertainment company Valencia plans to cut more than a third of editorial staff from its Hollywood Reporter and Billboard publications, The Post has learned.

The publications belonging to Valence Media will see 35% of their editorial offices reduced at the end of Tuesday, according to a well-placed source. The source said the cuts will affect company management and advertising before spreading to the entire Valencia operation, which includes Dick Clark Productions, the producer of award shows like the Golden Globes. and the MRC content studio, behind series like “Ozark” and “House of Cards.”

A representative from Valencia declined to comment.

Valencia is on “financially fragile” ground, the source told The Post, adding that since the coronavirus pandemic, “the bottom has fallen” for the company.

The cuts follow the release of the editor of the Hollywood Reporter, who left the company earlier this month amid strife with co-CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu.

Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Belloni has reportedly confronted his bosses over stories deemed too “negative” to attract advertisers. The edict to soften the cover would come from Valence.

“It will be a difficult road for them. It will work with fumes, “said a source about well-read Hollywood and music publications.