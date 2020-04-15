Universities begin to consider canceling face-to-face courses until 2021

Boston University has already canceled all “in-person summer activities” on its main campus. But the school’s coronavirus recovery plan includes protocols if officials find it dangerous to return for the fall semester.

“The recovery plan recognizes that if, in the unlikely event that public health officials deem it dangerous to open in the fall of 2020, the University’s emergency plan contemplates the need to consider a return to nobody later, maybe in January 2021 ”. the University said in an online statement

The school “will offer distance learning courses this summer” and plans to “continue to provide the minimum accommodation and food services currently available”.

President Robert A. Brown hoped that Boston University would allow students to return in the fall – a “better scenario” – and until then would focus on finding the “safest and cheapest way to go.” safer “to do so.

Jean Morrison, the Provost and Director of Studies, told NBC10 Boston that while suspension of the fall semester is a possibility, it is not the one they are targeting. “We are focusing our planning on a fall return to campus”, she said The news highlights how the coronavirus has disrupted the reliable rhythms of higher education, where schools are facing previously unimaginable changes in their lifestyles. With classes moved online, spring break canceled, summer jobs suspended, and start-up ceremonies postponed, students were still hopeful that fall would end uncertainty. Now an increasing number of schools are all having the same discussion. Harvard, who was one of the first universities send students home earlier this spring to “densify” campus, consider “many different scenarios” for fall semester, President Lawrence S. Bacow said in an interview last week One of the problems, he said, is that at some point decisions will have to be made and there will be “enormous uncertainty” about the virus. The state of Oregon, like most colleges in the United States, has moved most of its summer courses online. As for the fall semester, OSU spokesperson Steve Clark said to the Oregonian “Only the new coronavirus will determine what will happen. We can hope for a full return in the fall of 2020, but hope is not a strategy. This is why we will prepare as best as possible for each eventuality. ” And the University of Arizona said it hoped the fall semester would include a return to campus. “We are cautiously optimistic about launching the fall semester with the normal campus experience, but of course we will give priority to the health and well-being of our community in making this decision,” said the university. says a statesman t at the Arizona Daily Star.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_us/~3/s1r7wCoE_os/index.html