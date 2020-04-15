Universities begin to consider canceling face-to-face courses until 2021

Boston University has already canceled all “in-person summer activities” on its main campus. But the school’s coronavirus recovery plan includes protocols if officials find it dangerous to return for the fall semester.

The school “will offer distance learning courses this summer” and plans to “continue to provide the minimum accommodation and food services currently available”.

The news highlights how the coronavirus has disrupted the reliable rhythms of higher education, where schools are facing previously unimaginable changes in their lifestyles.

With classes moved online, spring break canceled, summer jobs suspended, and start-up ceremonies postponed, students were still hopeful that fall would end uncertainty.

Nicole Somerstein, a BU junior who plans to graduate in May 2021, told CNN that she was saddened by the possibility, but did not think it was unreasonable, given the widespread impact of the coronavirus.

“I think BU definitely does the right thing, and throughout this process, they have shown that they care about our well-being more than anything else,” she said. “The possibility is sad, but I understand that they have to consider all the scenarios.”

An increasing number of schools are doing just that.

One of the problems, he said, is that at some point decisions will have to be made and there will be “enormous uncertainty” about the virus.

The state of Oregon, like most colleges in the United States, has moved most of its summer courses online. As for the fall semester, OSU spokesperson Steve Clark said to the Oregonian “Only the new coronavirus will determine what will happen. We can hope for a full return in the fall of 2020, but hope is not a strategy. This is why we will prepare as best as possible for each eventuality. ”

And the University of Arizona said it hoped the fall semester would include a return to campus.