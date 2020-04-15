UFC Dana White already has another big event in the works

UFC President Dana White is doing his best to make MMA the first sport to return from arrest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After being forced to postpone UFC 249 and announce that all UFC events have been suspended, the president plans to hold his next event on May 9 in a location yet to be determined.

According to ESPN, White said he was working on the combat map for the event, although the UFC had to postpone the events on March 21, March 28, April 11 and April 18 due to the coronavirus.

The next UFC pay-per-view program is UFC 250, originally scheduled for May 9 in Rio de Janeiro. Although the existing event will not happen in Brazil, White will try to organize another for this date and has a card in mind.

White told ESPN that fights would include one for the interim lightweight title between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, a fight between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight title and a female featherweight bout between Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer.

Many fights are still in progress, including one between Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone and Anthony Pettis, who, according to ESPN, was verbally accepted, but not finalized.

White said the target card, which could change, is: Ferguson vs Gaethje, Cejudo vs Cruz, Nunes vs Spencer, Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar, Cerrone vs Pettis, Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro, Alexei Oleinik against Fabricio Werdum, Carla Esparza against Michelle Waterson, Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza against Uriah Hall, Vicente Luque against Niko Price and Charles Rosa against Bryce Mitchell.