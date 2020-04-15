Uber Eats Adds Telephone Ordering Function In New York, Florida

Travel giant Uber is adding phone ordering capabilities to its Uber Eats delivery service to help people who don’t have smartphones survive the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the tech company will roll out old-fashioned phone ordering functionality in New York and Florida – two areas hardest hit by the viral pandemic – to make it easier for people opposing the app to order food, including the elderly.

“Like all New Yorkers, and seniors in particular, continue to stay at home, we’ve designed this feature to bring the food you love safely to your door with the warmth of a live chat “Jenn Boldt, CEO of Uber Eats, said in a statement.

Interested customers can call 1-833-USE-UBER to tell an Uber employee what type of food they like, and then receive a list of restaurants in their area that meet their criteria. Once they decide what they would like to eat, they give their payment information over the phone to complete the transaction.

Callers who do not already have an Uber account will be able to create one by phone with a company representative.

However, the system is not entirely devoid of technology. For security reasons, customers will need to have a mobile phone that can receive SMS or SMS to verify their accounts, which means that purists on fixed lines are unlucky.

Last month, Uber temporarily waived delivery charges for its independent restaurant customers with on-site refuge rules. Ordering by phone, rather than by app, will not be subject to any additional costs, the company said.

New York reported more than 200,000 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, including 10,000 deaths. The state has been locked since March 20.