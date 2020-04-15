Trump talks about ‘mutiny’, New York beaches in question

President Trump clashed with governors on Tuesday, including Andrew Cuomo of New York, who pushed against his claim that he had “total authority” when to lift restrictions on coronaviruses, comparing them to “mutineers” in the movie “Mutiny On The Bounty”.

Meanwhile, some heads of state have already started planning, with California Governor Gavin Newsom outlining a framework for how to reopen his state.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease specialist, warned “we’re not there yet.” He said the United States still does not have the essential test and trace procedures necessary to reopen the economy.

Here’s what else we learned today:

New York crisis:

Left but not forgotten:

A New Jersey man with Down syndrome, known for his love of birthdays, died of coronavirus on the 30th, just nine days after the disease declared his mother devoted.

In Florida, a 33-year-old nurse was found dead at home after her husband said she had been exposed to the virus without proper protective equipment.

Remain in power:

The United Nations World Health Organization still does not know whether patients with coronavirus develop sufficient immunity to prevent them from contracting the disease again.

A 27-year-old Massachusetts man who was infected with COVID-19 says that the virus “makes you” think you are improving – only to come back “with revenge”.

According to a group of Harvard disease experts, a certain degree of social distancing may still be necessary in the United States until 2022 to prevent further epidemics.

