Trump renounces claim of ‘total authority’, says he will work with states

President Trump confirmed on Monday his assertion of “full” authority over when states should lift restrictions on coronaviruses – and rejected Andrew Cuomo’s sarcasm comparing him to a “king.”

The New York governor said “we don’t have a king, we have a president,” in response to Trump’s statements Monday that he had the power to say when states would reopen their economies.

Asked Tuesday about Cuomo’s remarks, Trump joked, “Yeah, I declared myself king.”

“I heard he said that,” Trump said during a briefing on the coronavirus at the White House, adding that Cuomo “understands how we helped him.”

“We gave him 2,900 hospital beds, we gave him a ship, he didn’t use them,” said Trump, referring to the Navy-built hospital at the Javits Center and the USNS Comfort. .

“That’s good because it means he didn’t need it,” said Trump, adding that he and Cuomo “get along very well.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had compared governors, including Cuomo, to the “mutineers” for rejecting his claim that easing restrictions would be the responsibility of the federal government, not the states.

But a few hours later, the president admitted that he would work with the states to reopen the nation.

“I will speak to the 50 governors very soon, and then I will authorize each governor of each state to implement a reopening,” said Trump at the conference, adding that it would be “both and in one way” as most appropriate “for each state.

“The day will be very close,” he said, indicating that some states without major epidemics could reopen by May 1.

“The governors will come out at a time when they are ready,” he said. “Some of them can be out very, very soon. And we can’t wait to see this process. I think it will be a very nice process. “