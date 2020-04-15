Trump has a printed signature on the coronavirus stimulation controls

The coronavirus stimulation controls receive a little personal flair from the president.

The Treasury Department has ordered that President Trump’s signature be printed on checks that the IRS sends to tens of millions of Americans – a mandate that will slow the delivery of much-needed aid for several days, according to a report in the Washington Post.

“President Donald J. Trump” will be emblazoned on the left of the $ 1,200 checks that are expected to begin for 70 million Americans in the coming days, the newspaper reported.

Trump is reported to have pressed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to authorize him to sign the checks, but the President is not authorized to do so.

The president’s signature never honored an IRS payment; Treasury Department checks are usually signed by an official to present payments as non-partisan.

The payments are part of the $ 2.2 trillion rescue package adopted by Congress in late March to help workers made redundant or on leave while providing financial relief to businesses that were locked out during the pandemic.

The newspaper said an additional 80 million Americans will receive their “economic impact payment” through direct deposits, which will not bear the president’s name.

Checks would be sent to those for whom the IRS has no banking information, usually low-income Americans.

Adding a last-minute signature requires a programming change that must be tested before being implemented and will block the first set of physical checks to be issued, the Washington Post reported.

The IRS announced that it had started sending checks to Americans with direct deposits this weekend.

But a spokesman for the Treasury Department denied the newspaper that such a delay would be necessary and said that the process had progressed faster than when the Bush administration had issued stimulus checks to avoid a recession in 2008.

“Economic impact payment checks must be sent on time and exactly as scheduled – there is absolutely no delay,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“In fact, we expect the first checks to be mailed out early next week, which is well before the first check release date in 2008 and well before the initial estimates.”