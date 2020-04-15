Trump announces administration will build federal stock of fans

WASHINGTON – President Trump announced Tuesday that his administration would build a federal ventilation reserve, calling it the day he learned that the United States did not have enough for the “scariest” coronavirus pandemic of his life.

“The scariest day of my life was about a month ago, after a long day of meetings, my team told me that we were going to need 130,000 fans, that we were running out of hundreds of thousands of fans, “President Trump told reporters at the White House coronavirus briefing.

The public-private partnership, dubbed the Dynamic Ventilator Reserve, will see the United States build some 200,000 fans by the end of the year after the COVID-19 pandemic revealed a nationwide shortage following ‘a health crisis.

Trump blamed previous administrations, saying “this is a system we inherited”, while whipping governors for asking for an “unreasonable” number of fans from the federal stock.

The administration has invoked the defense production law several times last month to force private companies, including General Motors, to devote their production chains to the production of fans.

“It was a very powerful hammer to make as many fans as possible,” Trump said Tuesday night of the act.

“Last year, America made 30,000 fans from scratch. This year, the number will exceed 150,000 fans, it could reach 200,000 – far more than we will need, ”he added.

“We will be able to store, we will be able to talk to the states about storage.”

The heads of state and the president have repeatedly argued over their requests for fans.