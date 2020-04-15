‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic in talks to make a radio show

Joe Exotic is in talks to get a new radio show – to be broadcast behind bars, her husband said this week.

“This radio station here in the United States wants him to have his own radio show inside the prison,” “Tiger King” star husband Dillon Passage said. told Metro UK.

“It’s a bit breathtaking,” he said, without giving further details on the station or the stage of the talks.

Exotic – real name Joe Maldonado-Passage – is serving a 22-year prison sentence for orchestrating a paid murder plot targeting animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

The flamboyant 57-year-old zoo keeper recently started a health crisis after it turned out that he had been transferred to a medical center in Texas after his Oklahoma had a coronavirus outbreak.

But her 24-year-old husband reassured fans, “Her test results came back negative for the virus.”

However, the movement left the lovebirds barely able to speak to each other, compared to arguing up to five times a day before fear of health.

“I have only been able to speak to him twice in the past two and a half weeks,” Passage told Metro.

“He wishes he could speak more. He doesn’t really get phone call privileges, mainly because he’s still isolated for coronaviruses. “

Exotic is eager to get the new show to embrace the fame gained from the incredible success of “Tiger King”, the reality of Netflix struck him

“I know he absolutely loves attention. He has lots of good comments, lots of letters, lots of emails, ”said Passage at the branch.

He even reached President Trump, who told a Post reporter during a White House briefing that he would “consider” requests for a pardon.