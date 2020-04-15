Three potential coronavirus vaccines move forward

Three vaccines against potential coronaviruses are advancing rapidly in early detection tests in volunteers in China and the United States, but there is still a long way to go to prove whether they will really work against COVID-19.

CanSino Biologics of China has started the second phase of testing its vaccine candidate, the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology announced on Tuesday.

In the United States, a shot by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. is not far behind. The first person to receive the experimental vaccine last month returned Tuesday to a Seattle clinic for a second dose.

NIH Chief Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said there are “no red flags” yet and hopes that the next larger phase of testing could begin around June .

A third candidate, from Inovio Pharmaceuticals, started last week in the United States to give experimental injections for first-stage safety testing and hopes to expand his studies to China.

Bulletin Receive our Coronavirus Today newsletter for free Sign up for the latest news, the best stories and what they mean to you, as well as the answers to your questions. You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The first tests in a clinical trial focus on safety, and researchers in both countries are trying different doses of different types of shots.

But moving on to the second phase is a crucial step that allows vaccines to be tested in many more people for signs that they are protecting against infection.

Last week, CanSino released a report showing that it aimed to enroll 500 people in its phase 2 study, comparing two doses of the vaccine to placebo injections. 273 volunteers were injected on Monday, official media reported.

Looking ahead, Fauci said that if the new coronavirus continues to circulate widely enough during the summer and fall, it may be possible to complete larger studies a little earlier than 12 to 18 months. that he had originally planned – maybe around “mid to late winter next season.”

“Let me say this caveat: it assumes it’s effective. You see, it’s the big” if, “said Fauci.” It has to be effective and safe. “

Authorities also warned at a press conference in China that the studies should be carried out properly.

“Although we are in an emergency, we cannot lower the standards of safety and efficacy in vaccine reviews,” said Wang Junzhi, a Chinese biopharmaceutical expert. “The public pays great attention.”

The World Health Organization counted this week more than five dozen other candidate vaccines in the early stages of development pursued worldwide. Many research groups are joining forces to speed up the work. Vaccine giants Sanofi and GSK announced on Tuesday that they have become the last to partner with a candidate.

The WHO list includes a wide variety of ways to make vaccines, so if one approach doesn’t work, maybe another will.

CanSino’s vaccine is based on a genetically modified vaccine that he created to protect himself from Ebola. The main American candidates use a different approach, made from copies of a piece of the genetic code of the coronavirus.