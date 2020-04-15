This film festival broadcasts free Latino movies and music

At least one Los Angeles film festival does not let a global pandemic prevent it from showcasing the work of Latin artists. Instead, it becomes virtual.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival announced LALIFF Connect. The free online festival will allow quarantined viewers to broadcast feature films, short films, episodics, masterclasses and live music on LALIFF website.

The festival started with a retrospective of works from last year, including films by Latinos from around the world (including Brazil, Colombia, the United States and Mexico), which viewers can broadcast until 4 may. The 2020 virtual edition will be held from May 5 to 5, 31.

“We live in an unprecedented time and we must find unprecedented solutions to continue to support our Latino filmmakers and provide them with a platform to showcase their work,” Edward James Olmos, founder of LALIFF, said in a statement on Tuesday. Press.

“In collaboration with our filmmakers, musicians, partners and sponsors, we will be able to celebrate our festival virtually to continue presenting some of the most inspiring and stimulating Latin films of 2020 and share with film enthusiasts around the world, from the home security. “

On the program, among others, the feature film “The Last Rafter”, directed by Carlos Rafael Betancourt and Oscar Ernesto Ortega, which follows the journey of a Cuban who risks his life, and deportation, in search of his long absent father in Florida.

An extract from the animated short film “Miguel”, directed by Armando Sepulveda Mendoza. (Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival)

The Chilean film by Gonzalo Maza “This Is Cristina”, which was produced by Salma Hayek, will also be part of the festival and tells the story of the best friends of all time Cristina and Susana.

The LALIFF Connect 2020 music program will present performances by Def Sound, Chrisol, Lupita Infante, Tatiana Hazel and Weapons of Mass Creation, as well as DJ sets by KCRW José Galvan and Linda Nuves from the Chulita Vinyl Club of L.A.

The masterclass series will include courses on music composition; sound design; advice on how DJs and musicians can organize live events; and animation, which will be taught by experts from animation studios Sony, Walt Disney and Nickelodeon.

“We are proud to defend the artists and musicians of Latinx, especially at a time when they have been most affected and share their magnificent sounds,” said Alexis de la Rocha, General Manager of LALIFF, in a press release. . “Make sure you dance in your living rooms and don’t worry about door charges – LALIFF covers you.”