This day in sport: the Californian rivalry of the Dodgers-Giants was born

California opened its golden door to major league baseball on that date when the transplanted Dodgers and Giants played the first game of the 1958 season at Seals Stadium in San Francisco.

Ruben Gomez limited the Dodgers to six hits and no points in an 8-0 win over a crowd of 23,448 who crowded into the tiny former Pacific Coast League grounds. The Giants eliminated Don Drysdale in the fourth inning. He allowed five hits and six runs, two of which were coached by Willie Mays.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1918 – Babe Ruth threw a four hit for the Boston Red Sox in the season opener and also leads in two innings in a 7-1 victory over the Philadelphia Athletics. It’s Ruth’s third consecutive victory on the first opening day.

1947 – Jackie Robinson plays his first major league game for the Dodgers. He went 0 to 3 but scored the deciding point in a 5-3 victory over the Boston Braves at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn. He is the first black player of the modern era.

1952 – The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 to win the Stanley Cup. The Red Wings hold the Canadians to two goals in a four-game sweep. Metro Prystai scores two goals and goaltender Terry Sawchuk gets his fifth shutout in the playoffs.

1984 – Ben Crenshaw wins his first major at the Masters, shooting a 68 to four under par in the final for a two-stroke victory over Tom Watson. Crenshaw uses the putter his father gave him at the age of 15, nicknamed “Little Ben”.

1991 – Magic Johnson sets NBA record for assists in Lakers 112-106 win over Dallas Mavericks. Johnson, who needs nine to break Oscar Robertson’s record with 9,887, gets 19.

1993 – Sparky Anderson records his 2,000th managerial victory in the Detroit Tigers rally to beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2. Anderson is the seventh baseball coach to cross the course.

1998 – The first double American League-National League takes place at the Shea Stadium in New York. In the day’s game against AL, the Yankees defeated the Angels 6-3 and in the NL night game, the Mets edged out the Cubs 2-1. The Yankees were forced to move their game from the Bronx to Queens after a beam fell into the upper deck of the Yankee Stadium.

2000 – Cal Ripken is the 24th player to hit 3000 hits when he lines up a single to center Minnesota reliever Hector Carrasco. He hit the mark with his third hit in a 6-4 win against the Twins and is the seventh player to hit 3000 hits and 400 homers.

2005 – Roger Federer’s 25-game winning streak ends when French teenager Richard Gasquet scores three game points before winning a tie break in the third set at the Monte-Carlo Masters. Federer’s 35-1 record is the best start on the men’s tour since John McEnroe was 39-0 in 1984.

2007 – Kobe Bryant scores 50 points in the Lakers 109-98 victory over Seattle, giving him 50 or more for the 10th time this season. It was the third highest total in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 45 games with 50 or more in 1961-62 and Chamberlain’s 30 times next season.

