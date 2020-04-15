The United States “is not there yet” regarding the reopening of the country, according to Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a briefing in the White House on Monday April 13. Alex Brandon / AP

The United States lacks the capacity to test and track Covid-19 cases – a key measure the country will need to begin the reopening process, according to the country’s best infectious disease doctor.

“We need to put in place something effective and we can count on, and we are not there yet,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Fauci’s comments come the day after President Trump’s “next” promise of directives to governors to reopen the economy.

He added that the opening of the country on May 1, after the expiration of federal guidelines on social distancing, is “a little too optimistic” for many places in the United States. This process, he said, should probably take place on an “ongoing” basis and not simultaneously across the country. A major concern, he said, is that the United States will see new epidemics in places where authorities may not be able to test and quickly find the contacts of those infected.

“I guarantee you, once you start to back off, there will be infections. It’s how you treat infections that will count,” Fauci told The Associated Press, adding that we need ways to put people “out of circulation if they get infected because once you start getting clusters, you’re really in trouble.”

These concerns mirror those of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, told reporters Monday – that states lack sufficient capacity to test for themselves.

“It’s not as simple as saying that states should test,” said Cuomo. They cannot do it without the federal government. There aren’t enough tests now, and there aren’t enough reagents, and there aren’t enough medical supplies. ”

Referring to other governors joining by telephone from states such as Connecticut and New Jersey, he added: “Any of these governors would tell you … that they do not have the capacity to test and that he cannot collect it himself. “

Fauci stopped telling the Associated Press that a second wave of infection is not inevitable, but said, “If you mean it goes much further, then in September, October, November, we have another pic – i must say i wouldnt be surprised. I hope that if and when this happens, we will jump on it in a much, much more effective way than we have done in recent months. “