The ‘Last Dance’ doc will make you think I’m awful

In order to become the best player of all time, Michael Jordan was ready to be perceived as the worst teammate.

In the highly anticipated documentary “The Last Dance” – focusing on Michael Jordan’s last season with the Bulls (1997-98) – presented this weekend on ESPN, the six-time NBA champion was asked if it bothered that its intensity had an impact how fans viewed him as a person.

“Look, winning has a price,” said Jordan, as revealed in The Athletic sitdown with director Jason Hehir. “And leadership comes at a price. So I took people away when they didn’t want to be shot. I challenged people when they did not want to be challenged. And I deserved this right because my teammates who came after me did not endure everything I endured. Once you joined the team, you lived to a certain level at which I played. And I was not going to take less. Now, if that means I had to go out there and put myself in the ass a bit, then I did it. You ask all of my teammates. The only thing about Michael Jordan was that he never asked me to do something he didn’t do.

“When people see that, they’ll say,” Well, he wasn’t really a nice guy. He may have been a tyrant. “Well, it’s you. Because you never won anything. I wanted to win, but I wanted them to win too. Look, I don’t have to do this. I only do it because that’s who I am. This is how I played the game. It was my mentality. If you don’t want to play that way, don’t play that way. “

When Hehir first met Jordan, the legendary goalkeeper first said that he was not comfortable participating in the film.

“When people see this sequence, I’m not sure they will be able to understand why I was so intense, why I did the things I did, why I acted the way I did and why I said the things I said, “said Jordan.

Hehir continued:

“He said there was a guy by the name of Scotty Burrell that he drove all season and,” When you see the pictures of it, you will think that I am a horrible guy. But you have to understand that the reason I treated him like this is because I needed him to be tough in the playoffs and we face Indiana and Miami and New York at the Eastern Conference. He had to be tough and I had to know that I could count on him. “

The season ended with Jordan’s iconic jumper in Utah, winning the team’s sixth championship in eight years. The following season, Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Phil Jackson were all gone.

Now, the 10-hour documentary – produced from over 10,000 hours of behind-the-scenes footage – shares so much of the way the dynasty came into being.