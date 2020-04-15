The Department of Justice Supports Mississippi Church Continuing To Host Drive-In Services

The issue concerns the restrictions which, according to the church, prohibit the holding of its services, during which a pastor broadcasts via a low-power FM radio from inside an empty church to members of the congregation seated in their car in the parking lot. According to church lawyers, the same rules do not apply to restaurants with drive-through service in the city.
Last week, a Kentucky federal judge overturned restrictions on churches in Louisville, allowing church services by car for Easter.
“Strict adherence to these guidelines is the best way to quickly end the deep disruption of Covid-19 in our national life and resume normal economic life in our country,” said Barr. “Citizens who seek to do otherwise do not simply take risks in relation to themselves, but expose others to danger.”
But at the same time, Barr said the department has an interest in protecting freedom of religion and ensuring that religious institutions are not subject to special charges in the restrictions.
“The city thus seems to have distinguished churches as the only essential service (as designated by the state of Mississippi) that might not work despite compliance with all CDC and state recommendations regarding social distancing”, said Barr.
