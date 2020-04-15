The Department of Justice Supports Mississippi Church Continuing To Host Drive-In Services

by April 15, 2020 Top News
The Department court documents filed in support of the Greenville, Mississippi Temple Baptist Church, which has filed a discrimination complaint because of restrictions that apply to churches but not to businesses such as the city’s restaurants.

The issue concerns the restrictions which, according to the church, prohibit the holding of its services, during which a pastor broadcasts via a low-power FM radio from inside an empty church to members of the congregation seated in their car in the parking lot. According to church lawyers, the same rules do not apply to restaurants with drive-through service in the city.

Last week, a Kentucky federal judge overturned restrictions on churches in Louisville, allowing church services by car for Easter.

Barr, who last week, in an interview with Fox News, called the current stay at home orders “draconian“On Tuesday issued a statement in a different tone, expressing support for federal guidelines that have encouraged cities and states to help control the spread of the virus by shutting down businesses and keeping residents at home.

“Strict adherence to these guidelines is the best way to quickly end the deep disruption of Covid-19 in our national life and resume normal economic life in our country,” said Barr. “Citizens who seek to do otherwise do not simply take risks in relation to themselves, but expose others to danger.”

But at the same time, Barr said the department has an interest in protecting freedom of religion and ensuring that religious institutions are not subject to special charges in the restrictions.

“The city thus seems to have distinguished churches as the only essential service (as designated by the state of Mississippi) that might not work despite compliance with all CDC and state recommendations regarding social distancing”, said Barr.

