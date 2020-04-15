Thai King Leaves Harem Lock for 20,000-mile Return Journey

April 15, 2020
The King of Thailand has left the safety of his luxurious lockdown with a harem of 20 women – to pick up his wife in Switzerland and then take a 20,000-mile trip to their home country for a national event, reports said.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 67, sparked outrage in Thailand after it appeared that he had taken over a German hotel to quarantine it safely while his nation was devastated by the coronavirus.

He finally left last Monday to attend Chakra Day, a national holiday marking the birth of his royal dynasty in 1782 – with a detour to find his wife, Queen Suthida – who was locked out 120 miles from him in Zurich , according to Metro UK.

Amidst the aftermath of his absence during the global health crisis, the king – widely known Rama X – said at the event that “the pandemic is not anyone’s fault”.

“The government must solve the problem by understanding its causes,” he said, according to Metro.

“There is a need to establish a system and communicate it to people and understand it well.”

The next day, the king returned to the Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in the Alpine resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen – after dropping off his wife in the neighboring European nation, the report said.

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida pay tribute to the monument of King Rama I to honor the start of the reign of the Chakri dynasty in Bangkok, Thailand
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida pay tribute to the monument of King Rama I to honor the start of the reign of the Chakri dynasty in Bangkok, Thailand/ Photo taken on November 9, 2018 / REUTERS / Athit Perawongmetha / Pool

