Tesla jumped nearly 30% in two days after inventory upgrade

Tesla shares jumped 13% on Tuesday after Credit Suisse upgraded its rating on the electric car maker and Wall Street rallied with optimism, the coronavirus epidemic was reaching a plateau.

Title has jumped nearly 30% in the past two days as investors look beyond the disruption caused by the pandemic, which has forced Tesla to close its California plant, cut workers and cut wages .

Credit Suisse upgraded its rating on Tesla from “neutral” to “underperforming”, saying that short-term changes in demand linked to the epidemic will distract traditional automakers like General Motors and Ford in their gradual transition to electric vehicles.

“Coronavirus disruption will make it harder for legacy automakers to balance long-term change [to electric vehicles] in the face of short-term cycle disruption, “wrote Dan Levy, Credit Suisse analyst, in a research note.

Levy raised its target price by $ 165 to $ 580 from Tesla’s price of $ 733 on Tuesday.

Tesla stock has doubled from its March low and remains down 20% from its record high in February, before fears about the impact of the coronavirus on the world economy trigger strong stock market liquidation .

The S&P 500 rose 2.6% on Tuesday as some U.S. states made plans to reopen their economies, and the benchmark index remains down about 16% from its record level on February 19.