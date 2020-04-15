TCM Classic Film Festival puts on a “special edition for the home”

The TCM Classic Film Festival is dead. Long live the TCM Classic Film Festival!

The coronavirus pandemic has dashed the chain’s plans to hold its annual multi-location fan event in Hollywood. Instead, Turner Classic Movies will adapt to social closure with a “special home edition” during the same four-day period this week (Thursday-Sunday), broadcasting some of the films for the festival live as well as the biggest hits of all kinds in the 10-year history of the festival.

And while fans may not be able to shake hands with live personalities, backstage people and fellow fans, they can still interact in many ways. Hosts tweet live movies using the hashtag #TCMParty, and fans can win TCM swag with Twitter gifts.

It was a difficult but necessary transition.

Live host Ben Mankiewicz said: “When I recorded the announcement that we were going to cancel the festival… I am amazed that I succeeded first without being completely obstructed. There was a huge pit in my stomach. As soon as I started talking, I said, “Oh, my God, I’m going to cry.” I did not expect that.

“We are not doctors, nurses, researchers, scientists – they are the most important people in the world right now – but it matters to people. You hear people saying,” I was sick for eight months; TCM took me through times when people sat for weeks, months with a dying parent watching TCM together.

“Most people don’t care. But those who do care a lot.”

Lead programmer Charlie Tabesh said it would not have been possible to show all the plays they had planned for the festival live on the channel in four days, so they wanted to do the “Special Home Edition”A unique event. They realized that they could give fans who usually can’t get to Hollywood (where the chain says they regularly record around 33,000 admissions) a taste of the experience.

The home edition will include highlights from previous years, such as clips with Eva Marie Saint, Tony Curtis, Debbie Reynolds and the cast and director of “Deliverance”. The interviews are led by Mankiewicz and the late Robert Osborne. The channel has also prepared 30 new videos which it will post on YouTube during the festival.

“The first night is a tribute to our first film festival, showing some of the things that were special that year; the last night being a sort of tribute to this year, ”says Tabesh. “But everything in between, getting a mix of great movies, comfort movies everyone will enjoy and a little more obscure stuff; it’s a big part of the live festival. “

Director Peter Bogdanovich in 2017. (Stefanie Keenan / Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for TCM)

General manager Pola Changnon said the home version will include tribute videos they’ve made over the years and memories of Mankiewicz and guest Peter Bogdanovich.

“The most recent thing for us is the” TCM Party “- the people who organize themselves on social media to watch. They watch the movie in real time together, and it sounds special,” said Changnon, noting that the channel was still defining its specific interactivity plans.

A TCM spokesperson said the Twitter gifts would occur with @TCM posting prompts throughout the festival calling on fans to post a particular GIF. The winners will be selected at random.

Chagnon said: “We will have a few surprises planned which, through social media, will bring this host experience to our network in a new way. We are reaching out to certain talents who were supposed to present, perhaps to have them virtually present. We are all stuck in our homes, but we want to feel like we belong to the communities we feel in, and social is a big part of it. “

Changnon fondly remembers that after Tony Curtis helped present “Some Like It Hot” during its 2010 screening at the legendary Egyptian Hollywood Theater, he sat in the audience to watch it in a movie theater. the first time in decades (the film will be shown as part of the “Home Edition”). Tabesh counts this year’s entries for “Network”, “Auntie Mame” and “Jezebel” as one of his favorite films, but is particularly pleased to expose viewers to the festival’s pre-Code selection.

“There are pre-Code movies that are great” because they were made before so many narrative choices were banned by the infamous “Production Code” or “Hays Code” from 1930, he says: “‘ Red-Headed Woman “(1932); the full version of “Baby Face” (1933) that we planned to show this year. “

Mankiewicz was present at each edition of the festival and has a lot of backstage stories to share with fans. It tells, for example, the remarkable kindness of Jon Voight and the Oscar-winning actor hanging from the edge of a golf cart as the cast and director of “Deliverance” crossed the Hollywood and Highland Mall.

Actors Jon Voight, left, Ned Beatty, Burt Reynolds and director John Boorman speak with TCM host Ben Mankiewicz before a screening of “Deliverance” at the 2013 TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood. (Adam Rose / Adam Rose)

But despite having interviewed many greats, when Mankiewicz conducted a question and answer session with Stanley Donen before “Two for the Road”, he felt intimidated because “Stanley is not hot and fuzzy. He was not mean. But… don’t be cute, silly and bad with Stanley Donen. One has the impression that he does not suffer from fools with pleasure, and that his sub-category of people who are fools is larger than most people, ”explains the host of TCM.

“So I’m talking to him on stage and I know I have to be on my game and in two minutes a cell phone will ring.” Mankiewicz checked his phone several times, mortified, but it does not seem that it is his ringing. The crowd laughs uneasily. The bell continued. Donen checked it and – actually, it was Donen’s.

“I have never felt joy like this moment. Then, because he is Stanley Donen, he does not silence him; he answers it. “Oh, yeah, hey. I’m at the TCM festival. I’m talking to a lot of people here. Hey, everyone!” “The crowd roared and Donen hung up and said,” It was my son. “I’m so glad he answered it. I’m so glad it wasn’t mine. “

Julie Andrews in “Victor / Victoria”, a selection from the closing evening of the special edition of the TCM Classic Film Festival. (Warner personal video)

Mankiewicz said, “I think everyone recognized at TCM when this success – I don’t want to overstate our importance – that it was a time when we needed to step up a bit, to continue providing the service we do. People are at home and are looking for small moments to ease their anxiety. These are moments that we can offer. “

the TCM Classic Film Festival Special Home Edition takes place from April 16 to 19 on TCM.