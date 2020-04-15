Taiwan accuses WHO of minimizing spread of coronavirus in China: reports

Taiwan has accused the World Health Organization of minimizing the spread of the coronavirus from China and published an email sent to the United Nations agency in December asking if COVID-19 could be transmitted from person to person, according to reports.

Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the email, written in English, was sent to WHO on December 31 and noted that “the information released today indicates that at at least seven cases of atypical pneumonia have been reported in Wuhan, China. “

“Their health authorities have responded to the media that the cases are not considered to be SARS, but the samples are still being investigated and the cases have been isolated for treatment,” he said. according to Reuters and Fox News.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, has also been caused by an unknown virus from China.

It killed 774 people worldwide in 2003.

Chen said it should have been obvious to any healthcare professional that the circumstances described in the email would have required isolation and said that the WHO was splitting hair on the wording.

“If being treated in isolation is not a warning, then what is it?” He asked.

The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control said that the wording for “atypical pneumonia” clearly indicated “that there was a real possibility of human-to-human transmission.”

But since there were no cases of coronavirus in Taiwan at the time, their health officials could not conclusively determine this type of transmission.

WHO, in a statement to Reuters, said it had not received an email about the person-to-person transmission.

China, which refuses to recognize Taiwan’s sovereignty, lobbied the WHO not to recognize the country.

Taiwan has declared itself an independent nation for over 70 years.

WHO was criticized for looking at China at the start of the epidemic.

And Beijing has been accused of failing to accurately report the number of cases – prompting other countries to underestimate their response to the epidemic.

As recently as January 14, the WHO declared “that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission” of the virus.

He did not declare the coronavirus as a pandemic until March 11.

There are nearly 2 million cases worldwide and the death toll has exceeded 120,000.