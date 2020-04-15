Stronger action on climate change would benefit economy, study finds

One of the main arguments against the intervention climate change has always been too expensive. But new research finds the exact opposite: we can’t afford not to.

A study published Tuesday in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature notes that if nations fail to sufficiently control greenhouse gas emissions, as agreed in the Paris Agreement, the global economy is expected to lose at least $ 150 trillion to reach $ 792 trillion by the end of the century.

Study co-author Biying Yu of the Beijing Institute of Technology said that the general consensus among the international academic community is that “climate change can lead to global disaster”, and therefore inaction could result in “significant economic loss.”

The objective of the Paris Agreement is to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels (the the world has already warmed more than one degree). The United States signed the agreement in 2015 with more than 190 other countries, but the Trump administration later announced plans to withdraw.

The Paris Agreement is made up of voluntary commitments called nationally determined contributions, or CDNs, made by each nation. The main aspect of the commitments is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the combustion of fossil fuels, thereby reducing global warming and the harmful effects of global warming. In other words, the less the globe warms, the less the economic damage.

Despite these goals, most countries are fail of their commitments and Yu said that countries need to update their targets. “A number of studies have shown that [NDCs] are not enough to meet global warming targets, “said Yu.

Analysis by Climate action monitoring, a consortium of research groups, shows that even if all the commitments of the nations in the agreement are fulfilled, it is likely that the globe would warm up. 3 degrees Celsius. With this in mind, Yu and his team have calculated optimal strategies to help countries improve their NDCs, minimize economic losses and maximize gains. They did it in simulate a global cooperation strategy aimed at achieving the optimal emission reduction trajectory.

Research shows that the choice between climate action and economic growth is actually a wrong choice. The authors’ work concludes that countries could reach their climate goals and at the same time see an increase in their net income.

Specifically, the team found that if nations are able to optimally reduce heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions, the net global economic benefit would be between $ 127 trillion and $ 616 billion. dollars by 2100.

The net economic benefit is defined as avoided climate damage minus the costs of controlling global warming. The wide range of values ​​of economic benefits is due to the simulation of various “self-preservation strategies” – plans to avoid losses and maximize gains – which integrate different levels of technological development and climatic damage.

For each nation, the study provides exact emission reduction targets, economic thresholds and cost cap strategies to improve their current NDCs. Yu says the goal of their study is to illustrate to leaders the potential benefits of early and meaningful action.

Noah Kaufman, climate and energy economist at Columbia University, agrees that aggressive action would benefit both the Earth and the economy. “The literature overwhelmingly shows that the economic benefits of serious mitigation efforts outweigh the long-term costs,” he said.

However, despite evidence of substantial long-term economic gains, Biying Yu is concerned that governments will see the initial costs in the short term. “Since many countries and regions would have negative net income at an early stage due to the large [greenhouse gas] cost reduction, they can refuse to accelerate current climate actions in the short term and choose to neglect long-term climate damage, which constitutes a major obstacle to achieving global warming objectives. “

Kaufman believes that it is not for lack of knowledge or capacity that countries have not taken stronger action. “We could implement very profitable mitigation policies that would reduce emissions at a very low cost. But we did not have the political will to do it,” he said.

“The fight against climate change is not the business of a single country. It requires collective action and the cooperation of all countries of the world,” said Yu, “Let us work together and save ourselves.”