Sports writers share the most touching memories of Anthony Causi

The New York Post sports writers share their memories of Post photographer Anthony J. Causi, who died Sunday at the age of 48 because of the coronavirus.

Marc Berman

Carmelo Anthony had gone dark in the summer of 2014 after the Knicks missed the playoffs for the first time since 2009-10.

I had a tip Melo had organized a pickup game at 11 am at a midtown gymnasium on August 14 with a group of NBAers, including Knicks teammates JRSmith and Cleanthony Early as well as Kemba Walker, Lance Stephenson and l former Knick David Lee.

Of course, our Anthony Causi was not going to take any risks. Causi showed up at 8 am on the sidewalk in front of the Manhattan gymnasium, sending me an email: “Where are you?”

I was going on summer vacation, but I replied that our reporter would be there around 11:00. I told Causi to have a nice breakfast on The Post while I wait for the guys from Melo.

Causi replied, “I’m a groan. I don’t make good breakfasts.” »

Causi waited all this time on the sidewalk before Anthony and his guys showed up more than three hours later – and, of course, he got his exclusive shots.

Mark Cannizzaro

I loved being on the road with Anthony on a mission. Two things were guaranteed: there would be laughter… and good meals.

My favorite moments came when the Jets trained in 2009 and 2010 in Cortland, New York, 25 minutes from Ithaca, where I went to college. I immediately spotted some good places in Ithaca and we landed at Maxie’s Supper Club and Oyster Bar, a cool place with good food, friendly staff, good music and a laid back vibe.

It has become one of our instant favorites. This night turned into two then three and before you know it, thanks in large part to Anthony’s warm and larger-than-life personality, we were friends with the bartenders and the owner. We went back there several times in 2009 and again in 2010, and almost every time I saw Anthony, we remembered Maxie, we tasted food and we wondered if the place was still surviving and thriving.

Maxie’s is still open, and I wish so much that I could bring Anthony back this summer.

Ken Davidoff

I can’t help but wonder if Anthony Causi has never felt, during his 48 years and more on this planet, like a fish out of water.

Because I saw this Brooklyn kid navigating a ranch filled with animals in the middle of rural Florida, patrolling his millionaire Cuban owner, as if he had spent his whole life there.

Anthony had convinced Mets fielder Yoenis Cespedes to let us come to his house in Vero Beach and write a story about him, quite an achievement in itself. Best of all, the often delicate Cespedes embraced our visit, dressing in cowboy attire for the occasion, proudly showing off the property and posing on 88 acres, acceding to every request from Anthony.

Her comfort level with any situation, with any person, played a huge role in Anthony’s success, I believe. If only Anthony had been with Cespedes the day he met this unruly boar…

Kevin Kernan

Never forget that Anthony Causi had the genius to capture a personality in the perfect image.

I saw him every day in Port St. Lucie. Whether he had to spread out on the field grass in a back field to catch the right light to highlight the undulating muscles of Noah Syndergaard in full sprint or wait hours in a Starbucks for the new manager of Mets Luis Rojas, a week before the opening of training in the spring. Rojas was delayed for the interview because he had to take his wife to the doctor.

When it was finally time to take the brilliant photo that became the last page of the Post the next day, Anthony positioned the manager in the path to the Starbucks along the fence. The finished product looked like it had been staged in a pristine park, not a place where cars and coffee were dashing.

George A. King III

After Hideki Matsui’s first year with the Yankees in 2013, The Post sent Anthony Causi, Charles Wenzelberg and I to Tokyo for a story about the outfielder away from the baseball stadium.

The first day, Charles and Anthony wanted to find places to photograph Matsui. Knowing very little of the language and not having an interpreter should have been a challenge.

But we had Anthony, whose smile said much more than words. Walking the streets near the temples, Anthony saw groups of people taking pictures of themselves. With his camera around his neck, Anthony approached the person taking the photo and said, “I’m taking the photo.”

I don’t know if these people understood or not, but the camera passed from an amateur photographer to the hands of half of the best teams of sports photographers in America. The person who gave Anthony the camera joined the group, Anthony took the picture and we left.

That smile broke down language barriers while doing what he loved: taking photos and mingling with people.

Howie kussoy

One of the biggest fights in years was guaranteed to be a letdown. It couldn’t be what Causi and I went through two nights before Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor met in the ring.

That week, Mayweather went to the gentleman’s club he owns in Las Vegas – and we were responsible for getting the party started.

First, we snuck into Mayweather’s star-studded training session, where Causi seemed to be hosting. He introduced me to actor Michael Rapaport. He chatted with singer Demi Lovato. He helped me with my reporting, when he didn’t need it.

When Mayweather came out of the gymnasium, he spotted Causi and stopped, recognizing her face from many fights. The champion said enthusiastically to Causi, “You have to come to the club.” There – in the middle of a real-life rap video – Mayweather posed as Causi asked, comfortable taking directions from the photographer he barely knew, but who was completely confident.

We left the club after sunrise. I went to write. He went to deposit photos. We slept. We caught a steak. We played blackjack. We laughed at the distance traveled by our jobs.

For so long, Causi always said, “We have to go back to Vegas. It was the best. “But for the past 16 months, our conversations had revolved almost entirely around our children, with our young daughters born months apart. He always had to show the most recent photo. He always had to share the Most recent story. He always asked to see my daughter’s last photo too. Always.

Paul Schwartz

“Shockey tattoos.” “

It was my answer every time in recent years, whenever Anthony Causi was assigned to the Giants and asked me what he should watch out for that day.

Jeremy Shockey left the Giants after the 2007 season, but the little joke continued.

Late in Shockey’s stay with the Giants, he was often irascible and almost unmanageable from a media perspective. No one could reach him except Anthony. They stuck on some photos that Anthony took of the many Shockey tattoos. So long after Shockey left the Giants, I always reminded Anthony to be on the lookout for Shockey tattoos and it always made him smile.

Anthony loved to share the gift of his immense talent. I was at the last Giants Field House training camp one-on-one with Saquon Barkley. Anthony told us to pose for a photo – something I never do with the players I cover. But you don’t say no to the force of nature that Anthony Causi was. Saquon also knew the matter and happily put his right hand on my left shoulder, smiling widely. It’s a cool shot and I will always cherish it – because Anthony Causi took it.

Steve Serby

Anthony and I flew to Houston after Andy Pettitte left the Yankees to sign with the Astros. We hired a car and drove unexpectedly to Pettitte’s. His wife, Laura, let us in and Andy was kind enough to sit down for a brief interview and countless photos of Anthony.

It was near Christmas and the Pettittes had a party to attend. Because Anthony is Anthony, because he was obviously looking for the perfect photo, he asked Pettitte if we could come back the next day. But Pettitte wasn’t going to be available, so Anthony and I headed back to the airport to go home. One and finished. A long day, but Anthony always made the hours go by.

I loved every minute of working with him. On each mission. A pro and a hell of a human being. Man, I wish I didn’t have to write this.

Joel Sherman

We are fortunate in the Post to have a baseball group that has been together for a long time, forming something like a family. Anthony Causi was part of this family.

He was human fun. He lived to make others happy. He was nice. An example of his kindness: In the spring of 2019, three of my older friends (40 and over) visited me at the Mets camp. We were on the grass beyond the fence of the central field and I received an SMS – a photo of the four of us. Anthony had used a zoom between the sleeves to shoot us. It was familiar.

You would never know that Anthony shot you, and ping, text or email would appear with a photo. I mentioned my appreciation and the fact that one of the people photographed was Hale Halasy, whose father, Don, had been a legendary photographer at the Post. Anthony was delighted and insisted that we come down for better group shots. He said we would like them in the future. He was right.

The images have always been meaningful because of long friendships, but they are more important than ever now, unfortunately, with the death of Anthony. The world is worse when we lose a good person. The world is a little worse with The Post losing a family member.

George Willis

“See you tomorrow at media day. I’m going to do everything I can to make McGregor alone paint a portrait away from the media. “

This is the text Anthony Causi sent me this January morning in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor had his media day before his fight at the UFC with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and Anthony, as always, was looking for exclusivity. I think it’s a long shot, but of course, once the media fray is over, the UFC guys grab us Anthony and me and take us behind the curtain into the studio arena in their facilities at outside of Vegas.

I don’t know if McGregor will show up, Anthony has to check his lights and tell me to raise my fists. I make a good effort while Anthony clicks. A minute later, McGregor arrives as polite as possible. Anthony does his thing by bringing the champion into various poses. It was the best photo of the week.

It turned out everything for our sports department, but we connected via boxing and MMA. He always wanted to know when, where and what I was covering. It has been a privilege to work with him on some of the greatest events of recent years. RIP my friend. #left too early

Editor’s note: A GoFundMe account was created for the Causi family following the death of Anthony. Please find it here.