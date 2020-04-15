Speech by Joaquin Phoenix at the Oscars: Not so crazy during the coronavirus era

Although it may seem like a lifetime ago, barely two months have passed since Joaquin Phoenix accepted his Oscar for his virtuoso performance in “Joker” with a speech on the cows who had a lot in the twisting jewel public of embarrassment. Why did this supposedly difficult actor interrupt the ceremony to speak in an agonizing way about the distress of the cattle?

I think we have become very disconnected from the natural world and many of us, what we are guilty of, is an egocentric view of the world, the belief that we are the center of the universe. We enter the natural world and plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth, we steal her baby even if her cries of anguish are unmistakable.

And then we take his milk which is intended for his calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereals. And I think we fear the idea of ​​personal change because we think we have to sacrifice something, give up something. But human beings at our best are so inventive, creative and resourceful, and I think that when we use love and compassion as guiding principles, we can create, develop and implement systems of change that benefit everyone. people and the environment. .

These words caused Hollywood stars to move awkwardly in their seats and, going beyond their own instincts, turned their eyes away from the hovering cameras. Their reactions were completely readable: if he were to become political, could he not sue Donald Trump? Does he really want us to give up milk? Why, for the love of God, does he speak of artificial insemination and cows when we are dressed new in Chanel and Dior?

Twitter naturally had a lot to say with sarcasm. At the time, I defended Phoenix, suggesting that his ethical commitments and heightened sensitivity were not unrelated to his acting talent. Maybe the reason he won another award had something to do with his highly developed ability to live another life from the inside?

Admittedly, it was a strange acceptance speech. But nobody wanted to think too much about a possible cause of the strangeness: the pure frustration of our refusal to recognize the suffering that we inflict collectively.

Joaquin Phoenix, winner of lead actor Oscar for “Joker,” congratulated by Jane Fonda behind the scenes at the Academy Awards in February. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The words from Phoenix came back to me as I pondered a replica of a piece of Ibsen that had lodged in my brain since we received orders to stay home. In “The Wild Duck”, Old Ekdal, learning that the trees on his former hunting grounds have been felled, warns that “the woods are taking revenge”.

The coronavirus pandemic asks me if animals could have theirs.

Little is known about COVID-19, but scientists clearly know that it is a zoonosis, a classification of pathogens that jump from animals to humans. The question of whether this new coronavirus was launched on a wet market in Wuhan, China, is debated. The sale and slaughter of exotic animals may have provided a link between bats, the suspected source of the virus, and the cells that line our airways. But where scientists raise questions, politicians don’t hesitate to blame.

Whatever the initial route of transmission, it seems likely that our predatory relationship with the natural world has played a role. Humans pride themselves on being, in Shakespeare’s words, “the paragon of animals” – “how noble is reason and the infinite faculty!” Yet the most intelligent species on the planet has treated the earth as a resource to be plundered for short-term gain, regardless of long-term damage.

Even global warming has not kept us from our suicidal madness. It is doubtful that a pandemic will do what the rise in sea level, devastating weather events and ruinous forest fires could not have accomplished. But now that the world is at a standstill, let’s take a moment to think about how culture, a long accomplice in hiding our nature, is our only chance to save our conscience.

In Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya”, Astrov, the lonely doctor whose great passion (beyond vodka) is forestry, delivers a monologue condemning the way in which the earth is looted for fuel when it exists. ‘other sources. His rant has as much effect on the owner of the estate he talks to as Phoenix does on studio leaders, but it is amazing how these words from an 1897 play resonate today:

“Man has been given reason, the power to create, to add to what has been given to him. But so far, he has not been a creator, only a destroyer. Forests continue to disappear, rivers are drying up, wildlife is dying out, the climate is ruined and the land is becoming poorer and uglier every day. “

Astrov could have added that new diseases are emerging from our encroachment in areas that humans do not have to occupy. The politics of these questions, which have profound economic consequences, will not be resolved by the artists. But I want to once again echo an appeal that biologist Edward O. Wilson made in his 2014 book “The Meaning of Human Existence” that the humanities and the creative arts must stop pretending that science is not their responsibility. Humanity can no longer afford to be mystically removed from its biological context. Our future rests on the recognition of our origins.

At the very least, according to Wilson, there must be an awareness that “the human impact on biodiversity … is an attack on ourselves”. Great realistic playwrights, such as Ibsen and Chekhov, allowed the wilder truths of the outdoors to make appearances in their salons. But in literature, cinema and theater, the societal context has taken precedence over the web of life. As normal as it may seem, it reinforces a mental defect that Nietzsche has identified in our thinking – the tendency to detach human nature from nature itself.

I am not a vegetarian, let alone vegans, and although I love animals and have two rescue cats that monitor me all day, I am hardly an animal rights activist. What I am interested in. I want to live in a way that reduces climate chaos and pandemic horror. I want us to use creative intelligence which, as Astrov maintains, allows us to add to the world rather than subtract it regularly.

Joaquin Phoenix, seen behind the scenes during his acceptance speech at the Academy Awards. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

I hope there are some in the film world who can separate the delusional delivery of Phoenix from his sincere feelings. When cinema, television and theater resume, the world will appear both smaller and more frightening. We need our artists to deploy something more powerful than their activism – their artistic talent – to awaken our species to the interdependence of life before we find ourselves on the list of endangered species.

In my opinion, Caryl Churchill, the greatest living English-language playwright, wrote an enigmatic play called “Escaped Alone” about a group of older women gathered in a backyard as the world crashes and burns around. ‘they. In a world where money leaks toxic chemicals, dog owners are fined for not cleaning up their pet’s vomit and gas masks are available in a variety of colors through of the health service.

The image of a planet sickened by death is a fictitious exaggeration which becomes more and more shocking every day. The women, all in their forties, make small banal conversations which cryptically foresee a reality which fills them with a “terrible rage” which they have no other choice but to reject. (Before any programming was thrown out the window, the Fountain Theater announced that it would produce the Los Angeles premiere of “Escaped Alone” this fall.)

Churchill is one of the few artists capable of keeping up with the dystopian pace of reality. Yes, apocalyptic stories are abundant, and no one can say that Steven Soderbergh did not warn us nine years ago in “Contagion”. But the quasi-religious escape that permeates the genre seems to be an evasion when science fiction has so much real science to work with.

Many call this unimaginable pandemic. If the artists had followed Hamlet’s advice to hold the mirror to nature more literally, the tragic situation in which we find ourselves might not be such a surprise.