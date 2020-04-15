South Koreans vote in record numbers despite coronavirus

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic puts civic life on hold in many countries of the world, the South Koreans went in record numbers to vote in their country’s legislative elections on Wednesday, putting the fears of the coronavirus aside in a demonstration of democratic force.

More than 17 million voters went to the polls on Wednesday, joining another 12 million who had previously voted at the start. The record total flouted expectations that the virus epidemic would curb voter turnout and marked a voter turnout of 66.2%, the highest since 1992.

Voting at more than 14,000 polling stations across the country – where voters had to take their temperature, wear disposable plastic gloves and line up at three-foot intervals – seemed to go smoothly. More than 13,000 people placed in mandatory quarantine were also allowed to vote within one hour of the closing of polling stations for other voters, in separate offices where polling officers wore glasses and white protective overalls. from head to toes.

It remains to be seen whether the precautions have been sufficient to significantly offset the risks of transmission presented by millions of people going to the polls. Although it has not imposed large-scale closings or closings of companies like other countries, South Korea has managed to slow the rate of new infections to a few dozen per day this week.

South Korea is one of the few countries to continue the elections like dozens of others carried over theirs due to the coronavirus epidemic.

People wearing face masks to help protect themselves from the spread of the new coronavirus leave a polling station after voting for the parliamentary elections in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Ahn Young-joon / Associated Press)

If it becomes clear in the coming weeks that South Korea has managed to hold national elections without compromising public health, the country could set an example for countries trying to protect democracy and minimize the number of viruses.

While the votes were still counted, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated South Korea for holding “successful” elections in the midst of a pandemic. “South Korea’s dedication to democratic values ​​and a free and open society is what the world needs to fight # COVID19,” he said. wrote on Twitter.

Voters on Wednesday included two 116-year-old and 18-year-old women newly allowed to vote thanks to a lowered voting age. The election was widely viewed as a mid-term referendum on President Moon Jae-in.

The exit polls showed gains in the National Assembly for the Liberal Party of Moon. The president received a boost in the approval notes for South Korea’s early and widespread response to the coronavirus epidemic. The Democratic Party of Moon, also known as the Minjoo Party, and an allied party appeared ready to win the majority of the 300 seats.

Thae Yong-ho, a former North Korean diplomat who defected south, presented himself as a member of the Conservative opposition party in a wealthy district of Seoul; former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon, who until January served in the government of Moon; and Moon’s former spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, who was locked in a tight race as the countdown began.

A man, on the right, enters a kiosk for people in autonomous quarantine during the legislative elections at a polling station in Seoul on April 15, 2020. (Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images)

Lee Che-hwa, 33, said that before going to the polls on Wednesday, he had been largely indoors due to coronavirus problems since he lost his job at an inn a year ago a month when travel dried up because of the pandemic.

With a five-hour shadow under a white mask – which all voters had to wear to enter polling stations – Lee said that voting counted more than ever to make sure the country and its economy were in good hands .

“It is not just Korea,” he said. “It’s going to be a global problem of how we’re going to survive.”

Speaking for the ruling party, Lee said he was pleased with the way the current government has handled the epidemic and the measures it has announced to help people like him who have been affected by the pandemic. He said he was confident that the voting pattern was secure.

A South Korean man wears plastic gloves and his temperature was checked when he arrived to vote in the legislative elections amid the coronavirus epidemic April 15, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. (Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images)

Ko Hyung-pyo, a 46-year-old management consultant, said that everyone he knew was eager to vote because the country was polarized between the pro-Moon liberals and the conservatives who vehemently oppose its North Korea and to its economic policies.

“Of course, the interest is great. The coronavirus has dominated everything, and whether you are a liberal or a conservative, you think, “If I don’t vote, my side will be at a disadvantage,” he said.

Ko said he split his ballot on Wednesday, voting for a conservative candidate and a more progressive party, hoping for some balance in the country’s politics. Since the National Assembly of South Korea is a combination of directly elected district representatives and proportional seats allocated to parties based on voter support, each voter votes for a district candidate and a party.

“I would like them to come together with one voice and give hope to society,” he said. “We are all worried about what will happen after the coronavirus.”