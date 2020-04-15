Some colleges plan to cancel courses in person until 2021

Some students may not be able to return to campus until 2021, as universities are considering the possibility of extending coronavirus closures during the fall semester.

At Boston University, “all face-to-face classes and other academic activities” have already been canceled during the summer term. Distance learning courses will be held and “minimum accommodation and food services” will be available.

The goal is to reopen for classes in the fall, but the university is ready for the possibility that this will not happen, he said in an online statement.

“The recovery plan recognizes that if, in the unlikely event that public health officials deem it dangerous to open in the fall of 2020, the University’s emergency plan contemplates the need to consider a return to no one later, maybe in January 2021, “says the university.

At nearby Harvard University – one of the first institutions to send students home in the midst of the epidemic – officials suspect “many different scenarios” for the fall semester, President Lawrence S. Bacow told the student newspaper.

The university is “focused on the fall,” he said, but added that until decisions about enrollment and education are made, “there will always be enormous uncertainty. “

It is also unclear what the fall semester will be at the University of Arizona.

“We are cautiously optimistic about launching the fall semester with the normal campus experience, but of course we will give priority to the health and well-being of our community by making this decision,” said the university. said in a statement to the Arizona Daily Star.

A return date in the fall is also uncertain at Oregon State University, spokesman Steve Clark said to the Oregonian.

“Only the new coronavirus will determine what will happen,” said Clark. “We can hope for a full return in the fall of 2020, but hope is not a strategy. This is why we will prepare as best as possible for each eventuality. “

Eric Feigl-Ding, epidemiologist and visiting scientist at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told CNN that it is wise for colleges to plan ahead.

“I think the colleges should all make plans to delay start dates and for intermittent closings and reopenings, because epidemiological modeling suggests that we may have to enter open and closed waves until potentially even 2022”, did he declare.

Researchers at the Chan School said on Tuesday that some degree of social distancing may still be needed in the United States until 2022 to prevent major epidemics of coronavirus.