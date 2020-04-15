Senator Burr sold his house to lobbyists with business before his committee

Senate Intelligence Committee chair Richard Burr sold his Washington DC townhouse to a group led by a donor and a powerful lobbyist who had business before his committee, according to a report.

Burr (R-NC) never listed the $ 900,000 townhouse he sold to a team led by John Green, lobbyist and longtime political campaign donor, according to ProPublica, which raised ethical questions regarding the circumstances of the sale.

Not only was the small townhouse in Capitol Hill sold on the market, but it also cost tens of thousands of dollars compared to estimated property values, the store reports. The high price would buy the property as a gift.

In 2017, the same year as the sale, Green lobbied on behalf of “a group of customers” who had business before Burr’s committees.

Green told the media regarding their report: “I have not lobbied the senator or personally worked on a problem with his office since 2016.”

A Burr spokesperson told the news agency: “The sale was finalized in February 2017 after a process of several months, which included an independent appraisal confirming the market value of the building and a legal review of the title and contract.”

“The Senate ethics committee was informed before the sale and the committee’s guidelines were followed for all relevant public financial information,” added the spokesperson.

The spokesperson could not be immediately contacted to comment on The Post regarding the allegations.

Burr has faced an avalanche of criticism in recent weeks, including calls to resign from members of his own party, after it was revealed that he had sold $ 1.7 million in publicly traded stocks a just a week before the market collapsed due to coronavirus. pandemic.

The Republican of North Carolina received confidential briefings almost daily as a senator on the worsening of the situation caused by the virus, and went as far as publish editorials to assure the American people that the nation was ready to fight the rapidly spreading virus.

His investment decisions made just before the markets broke down led critics on both sides of the aisle to accuse him of making money from the crisis.

Burr denied any wrongdoing, saying the sales were solely guided by media reports of the fast-spreading virus. He also indicated that he had requested a review by the Senate ethics committee of his conduct.