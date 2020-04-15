Scott Disick rents Hidden Hills farm for $ 6.25 million

Scott Disick manages it in Hidden Hills, re-selling his renovated farm for sale at $ 6.25 million.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians figure had the house on the market in early March, but removed it as the coronavirus epidemic escalated. He originally asked for $ 6.89 million for the property last year – more than double the $ 3.235 million he paid in 2018.

The high price reflects a dramatic overhaul overseen by Disick over the past two years, transforming formerly traditional interiors into modern, chic farmhouse style living spaces. Rustic wood covers the exterior, giving way to a two-story floor plan of approximately 5,600 square feet.

Tile floors have been replaced with hardwood and floor-to-ceiling windows have been replaced with pocketing glass walls. Highlights on the main level include an open-plan marble kitchen, an indoor-outdoor dining room, a wine cellar, and a living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

Elsewhere, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, including a master suite on each floor. The upper one turns into an impressive marble bathroom with a steam shower, while the lower one opens directly to the outside.

Disick also reworked the artist’s backyard, adding a zero-edge pool and spa and a spectacular wooden pavilion. The estate covers 1.3 acres.

Kozet Luciano and Andre Manoukian of the Agency hold the list.

Disick is best known for his former relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and his appearances in “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”. He had previously appeared in his own series called “Lord Disick: Lifestyles of a Lord”.

The 36-year-old man owns other real estate in Hidden Hills, including a Cape Cod-style home that was previously on the market for up to $ 8.8 million. Five years ago, he sold another home in the Beverly Crest area to NBA superstar Russell Westbrook.