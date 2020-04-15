Scientists suggest coronavirus could spread from corpses

The first case of a coronavirus transmitting a dead body to a living person has been reported by scientists in Thailand, according to reports.

The case, described in a letter published Sunday in the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, involved a forensic scientist in Bangkok who was infected with the bug, Buzzfeed reported for the first time.

Won Sriwijitalai of the RVT Medical Center in Bangkok wrote with Viroj Wiwanitkit of the Hainan Medical University in China that the unidentified employee is unlikely to have contracted the virus from a living person because the community is very limited in Thailand.

“Forensic professionals are unlikely to come into contact with infected patients, but they may have contact with biological samples and corpses,” they said.

It is not known how long the virus stays in a corpse, but the latest finding suggests that care should be taken when handling bodies during a pandemic, the authors said.

“The disinfection procedure used in operating rooms can also be applied in pathology / forensics units,” the authors wrote.

“Currently, there is no data on the exact number of corpses contaminated with COVID-19 as it is not common to examine COVID-19 in corpses in Thailand.”

Thailand was one of the first countries to identify the new pathogen, but reported only around 2,600 cases.

Meanwhile, there have been nearly 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, killing more than 124,000 people on Tuesday afternoon, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.