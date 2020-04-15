Sanders Tells Supporters Not To Vote For Joe Biden Is “Irresponsible”

Senator Bernie Sanders has told his supporters that it would be “irresponsible” not to vote for Joe Biden, saying that failing to do so would essentially re-elect President Donald Trump for a second term.

“Are we as active as possible in electing Joe Biden and doing everything we can to bring Joe and his campaign in a more progressive direction?” Or do we choose to sit down and allow the most dangerous president in modern American history to be re-elected? Sanders told the Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday.

“I think it’s irresponsible for anyone to say,” Well, I don’t agree with Joe Biden – I don’t agree with Joe Biden! – and so I’m not going to be involved, “continued Sanders, who approved Biden on Monday.

Sanders, 78, has not presented any specific plans to organize rallies for Biden, but said he would be at least as active for the former vice president as for the Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, noting that he had organized dozens of events for her. .

But he said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was “incarcerated at home” and did not know when he could return to the campaign trail.

He will not spend money, he said, on advertising or campaigning in the last primary election, but he still urged his supporters to vote for him anyway so that he can gather as many delegates as possible to get leverage to shape the platform of the Democratic Party.

The Vermont freelancer said he would continue to fight for his progressive program as “Medicare for all”.

“If people want to vote for me, we would appreciate it,” said Sanders and predicted that “I think you are going to see significant movement from the Biden campaign in a more progressive direction on a lot of issues. . “

Sanders, who quit racing last week, said he didn’t see a mathematical path to the nomination and that having fought would only have benefited Trump.

“What’s the use of staying, spending a lot of money, attacking the vice president, giving Trump fodder – what is the use when you can’t win?” He asked.

“I will do my best to help elect Joe,” said Sanders. “We had a controversial campaign. We do not agree on the issues. But my job now is not only to rally my supporters, but to do everything I can to bring the party together to see that (Trump) is not elected president. “