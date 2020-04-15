Saks reveals plans for trendy post-coronavirus opening

Saks Fifth Avenue defines what its stores will look like after the coronavirus – and the plan includes sales associates who will wear trendy masks while distributing small bottles of hand sanitizer.

Executives at the posh retailer – owned by Canadian Hudson’s Bay Company – have developed a “reintegration plan” as the number of new COVID-19 cases appears to be stabilizing in some states, The Post learned.

The strategy is focused on customer safety, using everything from disposable cosmetic samples and contactless credit card readers to virtual shopping services that connect sellers with fashion-obsessed customers who are beset by House.

As for the masks, they will likely be black, Saks president Marc Metrick told the Post.

“We don’t want anything seemingly medical or scary,” said Metrick of the masks. “Masks could become the new iPhone cases. It may become another new accessory. “

Like thousands of other businesses across the country, Saks closed on March 18 as the deadly coronavirus swept the nation. Now the chain aims to reopen at least some of its 41 stores, including its flagship product on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, by June 1.

This means developing protocols to reassure customers that its employees are in good health.

Saks plans to take their temperatures with thermometers daily and potentially communicate these results to buyers, said Metrick.

Vendors and maintenance staff will keep the store prominently displayed to customers, not just during off-peak hours.

This includes wiping door handles and seating surfaces before clients enter a dressing room.

“We cannot pretend that everything is normal,” said Metrick. “I don’t think people will be six feet apart in 18 months, but there will be an interim period when they want a sense of security about how we are taking steps to protect them. “

Saks declined to consider how these measures, as well as the post-COVID-19 business climate, could affect its stores financially.

Macy’s, whose shares have reached 80% this year, has refused to specifically discuss its own plans to reopen after closing its 800 stores nationwide on March 17, other than to say it doesn’t will not reopen all at the same time.

“We know things will be different, there will likely be better public health requirements, and changed expectations from our clients,” said Macy’s spokesperson Blair Rosenberg.

At the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store in Manhattan, some of the changes will be at odds with the lavish renovation of the $ 250 million store completed last year, which aimed to entice customers to linger longer.

Using Zoom and other videoconferencing applications, personal stylists will be available to guide customers through Gucci, Dior or Chanel stores while removing items from the rack for further inspection. Saks also aims to deploy a new “valet” return system to allow customers to send an SMS to a store associate to meet them at the entrance or even outside the store to manage the transaction.

“In the next normal, we can save you from coming into the store,” said Metrick. “I think some customers would appreciate it.”

Saks stores will cut hours by 20% on average. Members of the company’s loyalty program, known as Saks Plus, will be able to make an appointment to make purchases one hour before or after the store officially closes.

There are problems to be resolved. Saks is still studying, for example, how to handle the clothes that customers have tried on, including possibly using experts who can advise you on how the clothes should be cleaned or if they should be cleaned.

In the beauty department, reusable samples will be eliminated and “we will have to rethink the way we use brushes and other tools to apply makeup,” said Metrick.

“Artists should be trained in the new disinfection standards,” said Gabriella Santaniello, retail consultant, president of A Line Partners. “And I think a lot of beauty retailers will source single-use samples” and turn to virtual makeup tools, she said.