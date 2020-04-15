Representative of Democratic Georgia, Vernon Jones, approves Trump for re-election

A legislator in the polarizing Democratic State of Georgia is said to have broken party ranks on Tuesday – approving President Trump’s re-election.

State representative Vernon Jones said the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he supports Trump, in part, because of the President’s stewardship of the economy and criminal justice reforms.

“There are many African Americans who clearly see and appreciate that he is doing something that has never been done before,” Jones told the newspaper.

“When you look at the unemployment rates of black Americans before the pandemic, they were at historically low levels. It’s just a fact, “he said.

Jones serves parts of DeKalb and Rockdale counties, which are just outside of Atlanta. He previously served as the general manager of DeKalb County.

On Tuesday, he faced the wrath of fellow Democrats for approving Trump.

The state’s Democratic Party chair, state senator Nikema Williams, called Jones “embarrassment” whose opinions do not match Georgia values, the report said.

State Republicans, however, celebrated support across the aisle.

The Gwinnett County Republican Party shared Jones’ approval on its Facebook page, attaching the news to a fundraising appeal.

“Representative. Jones may not be Republican, but he clearly understands that we need President Trump in office for another 4 years,” they wrote.

Jones, in his role as CEO of DeKalb County, resisted allegations of theft. He also often clashes with state democrats over political issues and was accused last month of throwing transphobic comments at a local official.

