Reopening the economy requires coronavirus tests; The United States is still not close

Six weeks after the president and other senior officials promised that all Americans would soon be able to get tested for coronavirus, testing continues to lag, prompting growing calls from major medical centers, lawmakers, and more so that the administration sets up a coordinated national strategy system.

Effective testing is seen as essential before state and local governments can lift restrictions on the movement of Americans, reopen schools and businesses, and allow the country’s faltering economy to recover. But multiple persistent problems continue to severely limit the number of tests that can be performed.

Laboratories lack supplies, ranging from simple cotton swabs used to take samples from patients to complex chemicals, called reagents, needed to perform the tests. Some laboratories report a shortage of trained workers. There is little coordination to transfer samples from the busier laboratories, which are in arrears, to others with excess capacity.

The White House and other administration officials have not specified how they deal with shortages, echoing the Trump administration’s lack of transparency on other supply shortages, including an insufficient number of masks, gowns and respirators.

“The federal government can help overcome these challenges by playing a more definitive role,” said Dr. David J. Skorton, president of the Assn. American medical colleges, wrote to the White House Monday. He noted that many university medical centers lack adequate supplies to maximize testing.

“Our laboratory directors and our institutions are leaning against the wall,” added Skorton in an interview. “They need help.” The association has nearly 400 large teaching hospitals and health systems.

Public health experts across the country say that ending the turmoil in the country’s tests is perhaps the most important step in bringing the country back to normal activity.

“Right now, we are preventing the spread of the disease by extreme social distancing, by keeping people away from each other,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Global Health Institute at Harvard University.

“If we want to end this and let people interact with each other, we have to make sure that infected people don’t interact with uninfected people. And the only way to find out who is sick and to keep them away from uninfected people is through testing, ”he said. “It is literally disease 101.”

Jha estimated that the United States should be able to perform at least 500,000 tests a day before the current social distancing rules can be relaxed. This would be more than three times the current level, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project, which collects test data state by state.

On Capitol Hill, members of Congress are also stepping up their demands for the Trump administration to act more forcefully to resolve the testing problem.

“Tests have been one of the weak links in the administration since day one,” said representative Diana DeGette (D-Colo.), Chair of the Energy and Trade Oversight Subcommittee. The first coronavirus tests developed by the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in February were faulty, causing weeks of delay in testing deployment.

Senate Democrats plan to present their own national testing strategy on Wednesday. They are expected to provide additional funds to fill supply shortages and create public health services. This would make it possible to more widely find infected people and those with whom they have been in contact, another key step in the reopening of the country.

President Trump, who in recent days has called for a rapid return to normal activity, suggested last week that more extensive testing would not be necessary and this week said he could try to force state and local authorities to quickly lift the restrictions.

On Tuesday, however, the president appeared to withdraw from a confrontation with the states while downplaying federal responsibility for the failure tests. “Governors are supposed to test,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “It does not depend on the federal government.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has become the federal government’s most reliable pandemic expert, warned on Tuesday that tests should be more comprehensive before current restrictions can be lifted.

“We have to have something effective and something we can count on, and we’re not there yet,” said Fauci in an interview with the Associated Press.

According to data from the COVID Tracking Project, testing capacity has increased in the country’s largest laboratory companies, although the total number of tests nationwide appears to have stabilized in the past two weeks.

LabCorp currently performs around 40,000 tests per day in four laboratories across the country and has cut test lead times from two to four days, said company spokesman Mike Geller.

And Quest Diagnostics can now perform about 45,000 tests a day in 12 laboratories across the country, including two in California, said spokeswoman Kim Gorode. She noted that Quest has also eliminated the backlog of tests that delayed results and is now able to reverse results in one day.

Neither company reported problems securing test supplies.

Despite their size, however, the laboratory’s two giants – who were celebrated by the president in early March at a press conference on Rose Garden celebrating companies helping to respond to the coronavirus – still have not the ability to do the amount of testing that many experts say will be required.

The global tests are also far from the promises made over a month ago by Trump and other administration officials, including the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, who said a Fox interviewer on March 4, more than a million tests were sent to “hospitals, laboratories and other people who want them”.

The country had done a total of about 2.9 million tests on Tuesday since the epidemic started three months ago, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

California, which has struggled to step up its own testing efforts, completed more than 215,400 tests on Monday, the state public health department said. Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday that additional tests would be essential to reopening the state.

While commercial laboratories continue to work to increase capacity, government public health laboratories and laboratories operated by major medical centers have worked to close the gap.

But many continue to struggle for supplies, some missing swabs, others lack the chemical reagents needed to perform the tests and still others lack other test materials, hospital officials across the country say. .

To make matters worse, laboratories often need to store different types of supplies, because different varieties of tests require different materials.

“Few laboratories are able to maximize the testing capacity of the same machine, platform or test,” explained Assn. of American Medical Colleges noted in his letter to Dr. Deborah Birx, who helps coordinate the response of the White House coronavirus.

Shortages of masks and other protective equipment, which continue to be a major problem for doctors, nurses and other medical personnel, have also limited the ability of some medical centers to perform more tests, said reports. health officials.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which coordinates federal efforts to secure and distribute medical supplies, has sent test materials to the states, an agency spokesperson said, explaining that the supplies were distributed in according to the populations of the States, with additional expeditions. sent to coronavirus hot spots.

But this process has been shrouded in secrecy, as the Trump administration has refused to release details of the amount of material sent where and how decisions are made about where the needs are greatest.

Faculties of medicine have suggested that the administration better manage the supply chain to get equipment to laboratories that need it and deploy a new web portal that would allow laboratories to quickly report shortages. The association also called for more transparency in the management of supplies.

“This will allow laboratory directors and other institutional representatives to devote their time and resources to obtaining the most readily available platforms and supplies,” the association noted.

Times author Jennifer Haberkorn in Washington contributed to this report.